The University of Virginia’s College at Wise has been ranked sixth in the nation for producing graduates who do well when it comes to social mobility.
The ranking comes from the annual report released today by U.S. News & World Report. According to U.S. News & World Report, economically disadvantaged students are less likely to graduate. However, some colleges have a higher success rate when it comes to advancing social mobility by graduating large portions of economically disadvantaged students who receive Pell Grants.
UVA Wise has many students who are the first in their family to enter college. First generation students often need support as they navigate life on campus. UVA Wise provides support by providing many resources to help the students successfully complete a college degree.
“UVA Wise has earned its reputation of transforming the lives of our graduates economically and socially,” said Chancellor Donna P. Henry. “Our graduates earn degrees that lead to successful careers that enrich their lives and the lives of their children. It is wonderful to get national recognition for our efforts.”
In determining the rankings of the social mobility category, U.S. News & World Report looks at how many students come from homes whose family incomes are less than $50,000 each year. Other factors such as graduation rates are considered as well.
UVA Wise also was ranked fifth in the nation for public liberal arts colleges who graduate students with low student loan debt. The College is consistently ranked high in this particular category.
The latest U.S. News & World Report’s annual college ranking edition is on newsstands today.