WISE — The Battle of Blair Mountain was one of the most violent labor-management conflicts since the end of the Civil War, and a lecture series at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise will examine its impact on the Appalachian region after a century.
UVA Wise associate professor and public historian Jinny Turman said the four-lecture series, “The Battle of Blair Mountain: Effects of Coal Wars 100 Years Later,” is scheduled to bring historians from West Virginia, Southwest Virginia and Kentucky to campus starting Sept. 8.
The opening presentation — “Why the Battle of Blair Mountain Matters” by Morehead State University historian John Hennan — looks at the fallout from the five-day battle in August and September 1921 between about 10,000 striking coal miners and about 3,000 law enforcement officers, private detectives, and other strikebreakers in Logan County, West Virginia.
Turman said the battle drew not only labor and management but also the threat of U.S. Air Service bombers and the actual bombing of miners by privately operated aircraft before federal troops arrived to end it.
UVA Wise alumnus and West Virginia University doctoral candidate Lloyd Tomlinson will come to the college Sept. 29 for a talk on “Competing for Control: The Stonega Coke and Coal Company and the UMWA in SWVA.”
Northern Kentucky University history professor Rebecca Bailey’s presentation, “Silence Was the Price for Peace: Can we Afford It Now?” will take place on Oct. 13.
T.R.C. Hutton, associate professor of history at Glenville State College, will talk about one of the major strikebreaking groups involved in the events leading to Blair Mountain on Nov. 17 in “The Baldwin-Felts Detectives and the New South in Appalachia.”
All four presentations will take place at the Cantrell Banquet Hall at 1 p.m. each date and are open to the public free of charge. Turman said those attending are required to wear masks per college requirements.
The Sept. 8 presentation can also be viewed via Zoom. Advance registration can be made online at: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-34FI10xSamkxA_f2AD-Fw