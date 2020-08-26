A UVA Wise employee has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, according to information released Wednesday by the university.
UVA Wise officials said they received a report Tuesday of the employee’s positive test.
They said the employee is isolated at home as required by the Virginia Department of Health. Because the individual had close contact with four other employees, those individuals have been asked to quarantine at home as well, university officials said in a letter sent Tuesday to students.
“All faculty, staff and students are asked to comply with UVA Wise health and safety requirements put into place to mitigate the risk of virus exposure and transmission,” students were told in a letter. “We must be an example to others when it comes to adhering to the health and safety measures in place to stem the spread of the virus.”
The letter went on to encourage students to complete a daily check on symptoms related to COVID-19. “This check is designed to make individuals aware of their symptoms, to encourage personal responsibility and provide resources for next steps if necessary. We all must do our parts to stop the spread of the virus and set a strong example to others across campus.”
Students were also reminded to strictly adhere to the UVA Wise and the UVA policy regarding the need to practice social distancing and to wear face coverings on campus.