WISE — The University of Virginia’s College at Wise unveiled its “Return to Wise” reopening plan in June with an eye toward opening for classes on Aug. 12. That changed Monday.
UVA Wise officials have announced a two-week pushback on the first day of fall semester classes to Aug. 26 because of the COVID-19 situation in Virginia.
“The steady increase in positive tests in Virginia and across the nation is a concern for us,” college Chancellor Donna P. Henry said in a statement released Monday.
“We have students from across the commonwealth and from other states who will arrive soon. We feel that increasing the amount of testing will help us know more about what we are dealing with and will help us better manage the situation,” she said.
Since June 18, when the college announced its planned Aug. 12 fall reopening, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Wise County has risen by 67 to 94 cases.
College spokesperson Kathy Still said that 71 students who had already returned to campus along with employees who had been in close contact with them were tested Monday by University of Virginia Health Services. Results from the 175 tests are expected later in the week.
Still said all who were tested Monday will quarantine until the test results are available.
The college will also mail at-home COVID-19 test kits to students before they arrive on campus, Still said, and the tests then will be sent to a lab working with UVA. Any student who tests positive but has not yet arrived on campus will be asked to stay at home for 10 days after they are diagnosed or for three days after symptoms clear without medication, whichever situation is longer.
Students will not move back into campus housing until Aug. 19, with the fall convocation set for Aug. 25
UVA Wise first closed its campus on March 13 following a statewide emergency declaration, resuming all classes online only on March 23 and holding a virtual commencement exercise for 2020 graduates on May 9.
College officials did not say how the delayed fall start would impact plans for a split semester, in which many courses were to be offered in eight-week blocks and courses in theater, nursing and education offered in 16-week blocks.
Under the original opening plan, classes could be offered in-person or online with social distancing measures taken for classroom separation.