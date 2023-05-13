University of Tennessee, Knoxville campus
UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE, KNOXVILLE

KNOXVILLE — For the fourth year in a row, the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, will recommend zero tuition increases as part of a $1.92 billion budget approved by the the Campus Advisory Board at its meeting Friday, May 12. The budget will go before the UT System Board of Trustees next month for final approval, according to a news release from the school.

However, some fees are increasing, according to a report in the Knoxville News Sentinel.

