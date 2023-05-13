KNOXVILLE — For the fourth year in a row, the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, will recommend zero tuition increases as part of a $1.92 billion budget approved by the the Campus Advisory Board at its meeting Friday, May 12. The budget will go before the UT System Board of Trustees next month for final approval, according to a news release from the school.
However, some fees are increasing, according to a report in the Knoxville News Sentinel.
“There never has been a better time to be a Volunteer,” Chancellor Donde Plowman told the board. “With record enrollment, student success, our research proposals, awards, expenditures, alumni support, along with incredible support from our donors and friends as well as the state, UT is truly a university on the rise. People across Tennessee and beyond are recognizing the great work happening here.”
The last increase for tuition came in 2020, where it rose 2%. It has stayed stagnant from 2021 through this upcoming academic year, the News-Sentinel reported.
Annual tuition is $11,322 for in-state students and $29,522 for out-of-state students.
As for fee increases, the facilities and transportation fee will increase by $240 total, which is projected to create $9.2 million in revenue for the university. The hikes bring up the total cost to $13,484 for in-state and $31,974 for out-of-state.