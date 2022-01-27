KINGSPORT — Former Sullivan Central assistant baseball coach Matthew "Matt" Hawn, 43, is left-handed but throws a baseball and swings a bat right-handed.
Hawn also has Type 1 diabetes and still lives in the former zone of Sullivan North High School, where he graduated. And like a growing number of humans on the planet, he's had and recovered from COVID-19.
He was diagnosed with diabetes at 13, the summer between his seventh- and eighth-grade years, 30 years ago this past summer.
He's also a legal rarity: a tenured Tennessee teacher fired because of allegations of insubordination and unprofessional conduct. However, he is appealing that decision. Sullivan County Schools officials could not be immediately reached for comment on the 38-page appeal Wednesday afternoon.
As to the diabetes, "I manage it pretty well. There are always complications with any Type 1 diabetic," Hawn said, adding that he is following the news of a New York man "cured" of the disease through an experimental procedure of putting beta cells into the pancreas to jump-start the organ.
After North, where he said his most serious infractions were "talking in class," he went on to get his college degree from Tennessee Technological University in Cookeville before starting his teaching career.
Characterizing himself as an "Orebank and Bloomingdale boy," he attended Orebank Elementary and Ketron Middle before North. Orebank is no longer a school, while Ketron, a former high school, became an elementary school and North was sold to Kingsport to become the new Sevier Middle.
Hawn earned tenure in 2008. He has been a teacher for 16 years, all at the former Sullivan Central, where he taught personal finance, economics and was an assistant baseball coach. He also is licensed as a U.S. and world history teacher.
But it was contemporary issues, which he started teaching in 2010, that a decade later was the beginning of the end of his time in Sullivan County Schools, until and unless his appeal is successful.
His firing, based on conduct with two contemporary issues classes, also was the start of his national notoriety. His case has drawn media attention from the Washington Post, USA Today, CNN, and Atlantic magazine, among others.
During a December school board called meeting, he admitted saying there is no legitimate way to argue white privilege didn't and doesn't exist and still holds to that statement.
School officials said his job was to present a variety of views in the contemporary issues class and teach students how to think, not what to think.
WHAT DOES THE APPEAL SAY?
In the appeal filed Tuesday with Chancellor E.G. Moody's court in Blountville, Hawn's lawyers, Richard L. Colbert and C. Joseph Hubbard of the Nashville-based Kay Griffin law firm, wrote:
"There is no legitimate counter or opposing view to the fact that Jim Crow laws mandated segregation by race throughout the United States until the 1950s and 1960s, when such laws were either declared unconstitutional or were abolished through civil rights legislation."
It goes on to say there is "no legitimate contrary or opposing view" that despite the 1954 U.S. Supreme Court Brown vs. Board of Education of Topeka Kansas ruling, "public schools in many parts of the country including various communities in Tennessee remained racially segregated."
It also says discrimination on the basis of race and ethnicity continues; that racism "disproportionately harms people of color"; that racism is wrong, racism transcends political affiliation, ideology or policy preferences; and racism was an appropriate topic for the contemporary issues class.
Hawn has since become friends with and earned the support of authors of two things he assigned in the class. The two testified during a three-day hearing in August before an impartial hearing officer and also attended the December meeting where the Sullivan County Board of Education voted 5-1 with one seat vacant in effect to uphold its June 2021 vote of 6-1 to fire Hawn.
A GoFundMe account, started by Hawn's sister, Leanne, as of Wednesday evening had generated in $137,0563, which he is using to take care of medical and living expenses.
"My family started that," Hawn said. "I was not a part of that."
ONE VOTE ON SCHOOL BOARD
The only vote against Hawn's firing each time was from Matthew Spivey of Kingsport. Spivey, an attorney, said in May that he didn't believe the allegations merited firing and in December questioned some procedural matters and said he just wasn't convinced by the more than 1,200-page record of the August hearing to vote for a firing. Former member Randall Gilmore voted for the firing in May but had resigned from the board after moving out of his district before the December vote.
The lawsuit filed Tuesday in Chancery Court names Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski and Chairman Randall Jones, members Spivey, Mark Ireson, Mary Rouse, Vice Chairman Michael Hughes and member Paul Robinson.
Rafalowski and Jones could not be reached for comment Wednesday, although Rafalowski did return a call missed by a reporter.
The Tennessee Education Association is representing Hawn in the appeal, but not with Nasvhille-based TEA attorney Virginia McCoy, who represented him in August and December. Instead, the Griffith firm is representing Hawn, while the school board and Rafalowski are represented by Knoxville-based attorney Chris McCarty, who also represented the board and former Director David Cox in August and December. (The appeal seems to have dismissed Cox as a defendant and added Rafalowski.)
WHAT ARE ALLEGATIONS?
One allegation upheld by the impartial hearing officer, Jackson, Tennessee-based attorney Dale Conder Jr., is that Hawn violated the Tennessee Teacher Code of Conduct by not presenting multiple and different viewpoints, which although adopted about a decade ago generally mirrors a 1974 code of conduct put forth by the National Education Association, of which TEA is an offshoot of sorts.
"They (TEA officials) decided to continue my case in Chancery Court," Hawn said. "I contend we had various perspectives on what was done in class."
He also was accused of insubordination, allegedly telling students that what he was about to show them was going to get him fired. During the December school board called meeting, Hawn's attorney said that was a comment made in jest.
Another allegation is that he made disparaging remarks about students who held certain opinions.
"I've never been discouraging of any of my students. I think my reputation proves that," Hawn said of former students who came to his defense during the August hearing even if they didn't agree with everything presented in class. "If those students took something the wrong way, I'm very sorry for that. I would never knowingly make a student feel bad."
The appeal also says his firing was a breach of contract and not supported by the facts, asking his reinstatement of pay retroactive to May of 2021 after the trial.
HAWN WANTS TO RETURN TO CLASSROOM
"I am just a Sullivan County teacher and baseball coach," Hawn said, although he hasn't been in the classroom since he was in effect fired by Cox on May 5, 2021. He has said in past interviews he wants to return to teaching in Sullivan County, but if that doesn't happen, he said he'd like to teach somewhere, saying he belongs in the classroom.
Hawn also said it is possible his Tennessee teaching license might be in jeopardy because of the case against him and the firing to which it led, but he said he is thankful he hasn't walked that path alone.
"I am very grateful to those who have supported me," Hawn said. "There are a lot of great people around here who have supported me."
He said such support carried him through "emotionally, physically and mentally," especially when he got word in late October that the impartial hearing officer had sided with the school board's decision in the firing.
VIDEO POSTED FOR WRONG CLASS
The whole thing started when Hawn accidentally put up a video link for his personal finance class that was supposed to have been for contemporary issues, a video of lecture on the seven police shots fired at a black man, Jacob Blake, in a Kenosha, Wisconsin, traffic stop and Kyle Rittenhouse killing two people and wounding a third during a protest and riot in Michigan.
Chad Conner, a Sullivan County resident, complained, and High School Supervisor Brent Palmer interacted with Hawn. Later, Central Principal Mark Foster, now an assistant principal at West Ridge High School that opened in August of 2021 as the merger of North, South and Central high schools, talked with Hawn.
In January, after an attack on the Capitol, Hawn assigned the students a portion of a Ta-Nehsi Coates essay called "The First White President," prompting a complaint from parent Barry Hill, in turn prompting a meeting with Principal Mark Foster.
According to the appeal, Foster "directed Hawn not to continue teaching the lesson," which the appeal and Hawn in December said meant he couldn't present other perspectives that would have included a documentary called "The Social Dilemma" and articles from The Hill and NPR the appeal said were "praising Donald Trump's social media savvy and his appeal to voters."
Assistant Director of Schools Ingrid Deloach issued a Feb. 3 letter of reprimand saying Hawn did not offer "more of a conservative perspective," as well as citing "neglect of duty and insubordination," based on "statements she wrongly attributed to him and on her misunderstanding of the fact," the appeal says. The school board upheld the reprimand on March 4, 2021.
In a discussion of police officer Derek Chauvin's conviction for the murder of George Floyd, a Black man, in Minneapolis, Hawn on April 21 played a video called "White Privilege," performed by African American poet and historian Kyla Jenée Lacey.
The poem includes less than savory words, including the F-bomb, which Hawn says he tried to mute in practicing before the class but was not completely successful. However, the appeal says he also asked students to research if there is such a thing as black privilege.
In May and June, Hawn ended up on the losing end of May 5 action by Cox, who has since retired, to dismiss Hawn, whom the board voted to terminate June 8.
The way the tenured teacher process is set up in Tennessee, it is a "de novo" appeal or limited to the record of the initial appeal, which Hawn said in his understanding the chancellor must look at the record "as it is" with no new evidence or testimony.
Hawn says he's doubtful if any of the witnesses or supporters will be allowed to participate in the Chancery Court appeal.
POST SCRIPT
Hawn was interviewed Tuesday, the day the appeal was filed.
On Wednesday, he was busy participating in another legal matter: an alternate member of a Sullivan County grand jury. He'll likely return to Blountville later as part of his civic duty for the grand jury, but now he's also on the next step of the path to appear in a Blountville courtroom to appeal his firing.
