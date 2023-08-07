Sullivan County, Kingsport and Norton, Virginia, public schools have dismissed school Monday afternoon early because of predictions of inclement weather.
That's according to school officials.
The region is under a tornado watch, which means conditions could lead to the formation of a tornado. A warning means a tornado has formed and to take cover.
"All schools will be dismissing 2 hours early due to inclement weather, 8/7/2023," a notice on the Sullivan County Schools website indicated mid-day Monday. County Director Chuck Carter could not be reached for immediate comment, but Kingsport Assistant Superintendent Andy True said the schedule change was "just to be safe."
Kingsport City Schools Board of Education President Melissa Woods at 12:38 p.m. confirmed the Kingsport dismissals would be 90 minutes early, with the high school and middle school students released at 1:15 p.m. and the elementary students at 2 p.m.
And according to the county school system website, West Ridge High School and Sullivan East High School normally dismiss at 3 p.m., which would put the early dismissal at 1 p.m.
Other county schools' normal dismissal times range from 2:45 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., which would put the early dismissals from 12:45 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Kingsport City Schools' website shortly before 1 p.m. confirmed the early closure.
Hawkins County Schools on its first day dismissed after a half day of school, as previously planned.
In neighboring Southwest Virginia, Norton City Schools released students and staff at 1:30 p.m. because of concerns about possible hail, high wind and flash flooding. Wise County Schools had already set Monday as a half-day for students but released teachers and staff early from their work day.
Lee County Schools Superintendent Brian Dean said county schools will open Aug. 10 but principals Monday were authorized to let teachers and staff leave early depending on weather conditions.
The Wise County Courthouse also closed early Monday.
Similar to the forecast for Kingsport, Sullivan County and Northeast Tennessee, the National Weather Service’s Morristown office issued tornado watches for much of far Southwest Virginia including Wise, Scott, Lee, Washington and Russell counties and the cities of Norton and Bristol.
Kingsport Times News staff writer Mike Still contributed to this article.
Watch the Kingsport Times News online and in print Tuesday for further updates.
