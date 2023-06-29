BLOUNTVILLE — Three new principals will join Sullivan County Schools for the 2023-24 school year, including a Johnson City principal moving to West Ridge High.

In addition, the school system will have four new assistant principals. All were announced Thursday afternoon.

George Laoo

George Laoo
Sheri Nelson

Sheri Nelson
Greg Stallcup

Greg Stallcup

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you