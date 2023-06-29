BLOUNTVILLE — Three new principals will join Sullivan County Schools for the 2023-24 school year, including a Johnson City principal moving to West Ridge High.
In addition, the school system will have four new assistant principals. All were announced Thursday afternoon.
George Laoo, current principal at the Virtual Academy for Johnson City Schools, brings an extensive background in curriculum and administrative leadership to the principal position at West Ridge High School, according to a statement from Sullivan County Director of Schools-elect Chuck Carter.
Laoo replaces Josh Davis, the West Ridge principal since the school opened in August of 2021. Davis is going to become the deputy chief academic officer for Washington County (Tennessee) Schools, heading 6-12 curriculum.
Carter formally starts Saturday but has been working for Sullivan County since March 27 in conjunction with retiring Director Evelyn Rafalowski, whose last official day is Friday, June 30.
"I have been a dedicated assistant for struggling students, served as a math teacher, and a baseball coach at King University in Bristol," Laoo said in his biography on the Johnson City Virtual Academy website. He and his wife, an elementary principal in Bristol, Tennessee, have three children.
"I started my teaching career in 3rd grade and 6th grade and coached baseball at Tennessee High School," he wrote. "I served as an educational consultant for the Tennessee Department of Education, a program assistant at Haynesfield Elementary, district data and testing coordinator for Bristol City Schools, assistant principal at Science Hill High School and Topper Academy."
The Marine veteran received his bachelor's degree from Emory & Henry College in 2000 and then earned his master's of arts in teaching at East Tennessee University in 2006. At Lincoln Memorial University, he received my Educational Specialist degree in 2016, and in 2020, he started his doctorate degree in educational leadership at LMU.
Aside from Johnson City, the new principals and associate principals come from within Sullivan County Schools, as well as schools in Elizabethton, a private Catholic school in Bristol, Virginia and Hawkins County.
"After an extensive search and interview process, I feel confident that we have added a strong cohort of administrative leaders to our school district," Carter said in the statement Thursday afternoon.
"I look forward to working with our current administrative team and welcome our new team members throughout the 2023-24 school year," Carter said.
Aside from the new West Ridge principal, following is a rundown on the positions:
SULILVAN EAST MIDDLE
• Dr. Sheri Nelson, current assistant principal at Elizabethton High School, has been selected as the next principal at Sullivan East Middle School. Nelson is a former employee of Sullivan County Schools, having taught Spanish at Sullivan East High School.
EMMETT ELEMENTARY
• Emmett Elementary Principal Greg Stallcup was transferred from principal at Sullivan East Middle School to the Principal at Emmett Elementary to fill a vacancy caused by a move.
ASSOCIATE PRINCIPALS
• Emmett Elementary: Andrew Snyder is the new associate principal at Emmett Elementary. He most recently served as the principal of St. Anne’s Catholic School in Bristol, Virginia. Prior to his appointment as principal there, he taught English at Tennessee High and also served in Sullivan County Schools as a history teacher.
• Ketron Elementary: Jonathan Nichols is the new associate principal. Nichols is a current employee with Sullivan County Schools and has formerly served as a band director at Central and Holston middle schools.
• Indian Springs Elementary: Dr. Rhiannon Dunn, a current as an English teacher at Science Hill High School is the new associate principal. Dunn is also an East Tennessee State University's 1911 Society Inductee and was chosen as the 2023 Outstanding Graduate Student of Clemmer College at ETSU.
• Mary Hughes Elementary: Dr. Leigh Morley, the current principal of Joseph P. Rogers Elementary in Hawkins County Schools, is the new associate principal at Mary Hughes. She also a former teacher in Sullivan County Schools.