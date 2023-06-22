Contributed photo: Johnson Elementary School Principal Stacy Edwards said he had some tough but touching moments helping finish a vocational school in the Dominican Republic village of Constanza. He recently attended a mission trip there through a school
KINGSPORT — Longtime Kingsport City Schools elementary school principal Stacy Edwards is taking a new job with Milligan University in Elizabethton.
After 25 years with KCS, Dr. Edwards will become an assistant professor of education starting in the fall semester, said Dr. Rich Aubrey, Milligan's vice president for academic affairs.
The school system is seeking a replacement of Edwards, who has spent a quarter of a century with KCS, and already has a principal vacancy listed on its website in job postings.
Edwards, whose contract with KCS ends June 30, is completing his 11th year as principal of Johnson Elementary School.
Assistant Superintendent Andy True confirmed Edwards' leaving in an email exchange Thursday morning; Edwards could not be reached for comment Wednesday or Thursday.
He has a quarter of a century of experience in education with KCS, including having served as principal of Kennedy Elementary for three years, spending four years as assistant principal at Johnson Elementary and Sevier Middle School and seven years as a teacher at Johnson.
"At this stage in his career, I think he has a lot to offer to students," Dr. Aubrey said Thursday afternoon. "He's such an accomplished educator."
He was a recipient of the 2019 National Distinguished Principals award from the National Association of Elementary School Principals, the 2019 Kingsport City Schools Principal of the Year, received the 2017 Meritorious Service Award from the Tennessee Principals Association and the 2009 Margaret Ayers Humanitarian Award from Sevier Middle School.
Edwards earned his bachelor’s and educational specialist degrees from East Tennessee State University, a master’s degree from Cumberland College of Tennessee and a doctorate from Lipscomb University in educational leadership.
“Dr. Edwards is one of the most outstanding principals I know,” Kingsport Superintendent Chris Hampton said back in February when Edwards was honored as Principal of the Year for the school system. “He is committed to his students, staff, and our community as a whole. He is a remarkable representative of Kingsport City Schools and a role model for principals in our region and from around the state.”
Aubrey said, "We feel the same way (about Johnson). We really value our partnership with Kingsport City Schools."
Edwards, other KCS officials and immediate past Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse recently appeared before a Sullivan County grand jury concerning allegations of child abuse by tenured pre-K special education teacher Michelle Carpenter.
And Friday, June 23, a Chattanooga-based attorney filed a civil federal lawsuit against the school system, Edwards and other city school officials seeking compensation and a jury trial for parents of four of the 10 students allegedly abused by Carpenter.
The grand jury, which indicted Carpenter, and district attorney's office said school officials ignored a 2020 law that such allegations must be turned over immediately to law enforcement and the Department of Children's Services for investigation and not investigated by school systems. The grand jury indicted Carpenter on 20 counts of child abuse involved 10 children, two charges per child.