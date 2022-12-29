CHURCH HILL — Volunteer High School and three other Hawkins County schools had frozen sprinkler issues during single-digit temperatures over the holiday weekend.
And the director of the school system said rolling electrical blackouts during the bitter cold contributed to the problem.
The affected schools are Volunteer, Bulls Gap, Church Hill Middle and Cherokee High. To date, the school system head said Volunteer and Bulls Gap are requiring outside remediation work to get rid of water and dampness inside those buildings.
“We had several fire sprinkler line breaks at our schools. VHS’ leak was the worst,” Hawkins County Director of Schools Matt Hixson wrote in a Wednesday email in response to earlier questions about water woes at Volunteer. The water is in the area in front of the Little Theater.
“We have had clean up crews and insurance adjusters on site since Tuesday. The fire suppression contractors have repaired most lines and we are detail inspecting all sites today (Wednesday) for any unseen damage due to waterline breaks.”
Hixson said none of the damage or water issues should impact the start of the spring semester for students Jan. 4.
“We have been on site at VHS, Bulls Gap, CHMS, and CHS since Saturday evening,” Hixson wrote. “Professional clean up crews have been at VHS and BGS since Monday. No issues at this point will prevent us from operating as planned with students next Wednesday.”
Hixon issued a “special thanks to Shannon Glass and Rodney Roberson, who lead our maintenance team, and our maintenance staff who worked countless hours” Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and afterward.
“Due to their quick thinking and action, Hawkins County Schools received the right help and support very early in the process (as of Dec 24.) Without this, we would be in far worse shape going into next week,” Hixson said. “I think Hawkins County Schools fared far better than many others because of the quick response of staff and emergency responders throughout the county.”
Mandatory power blackouts occurred during the cold weather. TVA required local distributors including Holston Electric Cooperative to turn off power in planned outages. Temperatures were often in single digits, with wind chills below zero.
TVA officials said without the so-called rolling blackouts, the electrical grid would have been in danger of a domino crashing effect with high demand coupled with the cold-related failure of some power generating facilities. It was the first time in the 89-year history of TVA that rolling blackouts occurred.
Automated heating systems, set to override normal lower heating settings when schools are not occupied, sometimes don’t reset to the higher temperatures after a power outage.
"The blackouts did contribute because they disrupted the warming cycles all of our computer controlled thermostats run on," Hixson wrote Thursday morning.
As previously reported, a burst sprinkler at the former Sullivan North High School owned by Kingsport occurred during the cold snap.
Also, Sullivan County Schools reporting a minor frozen pipe issue at Mary Hughes School in Piney Flats and Bristol Tennessee City Schools had a minor one at Tennessee High. Greeneville City Schools also had a sprinkler burst at Greeneville Middle School.
All those schools except the former North are served by TVA providers; the area where the sprinklers burst at the old North has no central heating, but the Tribe Athletic Complex, the gym area, was not affected.
Dobyns-Bennett is playing basketball and other sports there until the basketball dome at D-B is repaired, which is projected to be ready for use by Nov. 1, 2024.