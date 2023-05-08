Dobyns-Bennett High School Indians logo
RICK WAGNER

KINGSPORT — A familiar face to students belongs to the new principal at a local high school. He is the same man who has held the position on an interim basis since November.

And he grew up and graduated in an adjoining county, getting his first job teaching at the high school where he graduated.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you