KINGSPORT — A familiar face to students belongs to the new principal at a local high school. He is the same man who has held the position on an interim basis since November.
And he grew up and graduated in an adjoining county, getting his first job teaching at the high school where he graduated.
Kingsport City Schools Monday morning announced that Dr. Brian Tate has been named the permanent principal of Dobyns-Bennett High School, effective immediately.
TATE'S EXPERIENCE
Tate, 53, has been serving as the Dobyns-Bennett interim principal since Nov. 1, 2022, when former principal Dr. Chris Hampton left the position to assume the role of interim KCS superintendent.
With 32 years of experience in education, Tate has served as a classroom teacher, team leader, curriculum specialist, adjunct professor and school administrator.
For the past 11 years, he has served as an assistant principal at D-B. Beyond his tenure at D-B, his experience includes serving as an educator in Hawkins County, East Tennessee State University and supporting the work of the Tennessee Department of Education. The later included as Chairman of the State Textbook Commission.
He holds membership in the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics or NCTM and the National Council of Supervisors of Mathematics or NCSM.
He graduated from Volunteer High School, earned his college degree and then started out his education career as a teacher and coach at Volunteer in Church Hill. After that, the Church Hill native worked at East Tennessee State University and the state education department before going to work at D-B.
"Dr. Tate brings a wide range of experience and skills to the principalship of Dobyns-Bennett, and we are excited at what his leadership will bring to the D-B community," Hampton said in a news release. "Dr. Tate has demonstrated great care for and has made great investments in the students and staff at Dobyns-Bennett. His experiences and skills have uniquely qualified him to move Dobyns-Bennett forward. When you combine his skillset with his love of Dobyns-Bennett, he is absolutely the right person at the right time to lead D-B."
TATE'S BACKGROUND, COMMENTS
Tate holds a bachelor of science degree in business education from East Tennessee State University, a master’s degree in educational leadership and policy analysis from ETSU, an educational specialist degree in curriculum and instruction from Lincoln Memorial University and a doctorate degree in mathematics/mathematics education from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.
“I am honored and humbled to have the opportunity to serve the students and staff of Dobyns-Bennett High School,” Tate said in a news release. “I look forward to continuing the commitment to excellence that Dobyns-Bennett High School and Kingsport City Schools exemplifies through its talented students and dedicated staff. I hope to work with our staff to inspire students to pursue their passions and reach their full potential, while working with the administrative team to create a supportive environment that cultivates growth and learning.”
'HONORED AND HUMBLED'
In an interview on Monday afternoon, Tate said back in November he wouldn't have thought he'd become the permanent principal at D-B in the fall of 2022.
"It's not something I probably would have told you eight or nine months ago I thought I'd be sitting here talking with your about," Tate said. "That's putting a lot of trust in me, and I hope I live up to the expectation."
However, he said the goal he has is the same as a teacher, coach and administrator and since he went into education: prepare students for the post-high school lives, careers and/or future educational pursuits.
His appointment means his former position as an assistant principal, currently held by interim appointee Andy Irvin, will be posted. Tate was chosen by Hampton after a committee did a series of interviews of candidates, while he said the assistant position will be chosen at the school level.
