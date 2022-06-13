BLOUNTVILLE — Andy Hare will continue as principal of Sullivan East High School, Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski announced Monday morning.
"Everybody's been calling or message saying, 'Do you know, do you know?' " East parent Amy Bartley said late Monday morning.
"I feel very confident to speak for all of the parents at East High, and I mean all of the parents. We are thrilled," said Bartley, who spoke in Hare's support at a recent school board meeting.
The decision to move Hare back to East came after impassioned pleas from Patriot Nation parents and students to keep Hare during public comment at the June 6 board of education meeting.
In addition, a change.org petition to keep Hare at East, where he had served as principal for five years, had drawn 2,731 signatures as of Monday morning.
"The position of principal of any school is very demanding," Rafalowski wrote in a news release. "From the information I had access to, Mr. Hare had expressed an interest in a transfer. An opportunity came available and I transferred Mr. Hare to another position in a lateral move. As of today, Mr. Hare will remain in his present position of principal at Sullivan East High School."
Rafalowski could not be reached for immediate comment Friday morning, while Hare said he was appreciative of her for reconsidering his move based on a request he made in June of 2021.
In a June 11, 2021 email from Hare to Rafalowski, then a co-director of schools with the soon-to-be-retiring David Cox, Hare expressed interest in leaving the principalship.
"I have been a head high school principal for eight years. The average tenure nationwide is 3-5 years," Hare wrote in an email obtained in a public records request of the school system. "I have given every fiber of my being to the two schools I have led (East High and Crockett High in Washington County). I feel my strength as a leader has been maximized at both schools. My taleent is to jumpstart schools and provide the motivation they need to fulfill their potential. That's the coach in me and I have used that approach as a head principal."
He also wrote that when he left central office for the East principalship in 2017 he envisioned a "quick return after helping out East."
Third, he wrote that being a principal at his children's school meant "I never get a break from the job and can never be 'Dad.' These last four year been a mixed bag of pleasure and paid to say the least," he wrote.
Almost a year later, Rafalowski told Hare on June 2 that she was moving him to be principal over the West Ridge High School Annex and alternative school at the Sullivan Central Middle campus.
In a June 4 email to Rafalowski, Hare referenced emailing Rafalowski the evening of June 2 "that I was content at East" but that the June 11, 2021 email "did make myself open to a change. I was hoping I would have a chance to move up to possibly serve in my old role in students services. Is this an option? If I have a choice, I would rather stay at East or go back into student services."
In a June 2 email, he wrote in part: "It is true that I have talked about a chance and even asked about going to Mary Hughes when I heard Randy Gentry was mulling over retirement. However, like I said today. I was content with staying at East. The new turf project, the renovations coming and the increased expectations renewed my strength."
He also wrote about being a candidate for director of schools in Sullivan in 2015 and a finalist in Washington County in 2021.
Rafalowski in her release Monday also thanked the East community for its comments and its civility at the school board meeting.
"I want to thank the Sullivan East community who attended the June school board meeting to voice support that Mr. Hare remain as principal at Sullivan East High School," Rafalowski wrote.
"I listened to each speaker and I want to commend them on how they conducted themselves and the message they wanted to convey," she wrote. "I especially want to recognize Dawson Jones, a rising senior at Sullivan East, for his professionalism and passion for his school."
As for the vacancy at the West Ridge annex, Rafalowski also announced Monday that it was created by the reassignment of former Sullivan Central High School Principal Mark Foster to central office.
Foster is being moved from principal of the annex to "to serve as the Student Services Coordinator over attendance and discipline. Mr. Foster bring much experience to this position and will focus on supporting principal and others in our school district as we continue to focus on the needs of our students."
Bartley had four students at East this school year, one in each grade, and will have three, sophomore through senior this school year.
"I've been at Sullivan East with Andy and without him. It's much better with him," Bartley said.
"He puts so much of his being into the school and the kids," Bartley said. "I would be surprised if there are any students he doesn't know by first name."
