BLOUNTVILLE — Incumbents Paul Robinson and Matthew Price took the day Tuesday in two contested Sullivan County Board of Education races, along with a third incumbent who won an uncontested race.
In addition, Mark Ireson, an incumbent school board member not up for re-election to the seven-member school board for another two years, won a seat on the 24-member County Commission.
In the District 2 school board race, unofficial results indicate that incumbent Paul Robinson, an Eastman Chemical Company operator, won a four-year term over challenger Jeret Ratliff, who oversees the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office school resource officers or SROs. The margin was 635 to 473 or 57.31% to 42.69%.
"I thought it went smooth ," Robinson said of the "clean" race. "I'm just read to get back at it for the next four years for the kids and for the teachers." Asked what major issues may have driven the race, he said probably not one but that people still asked about his opinion on the building of West Ridge High School, which some opposed, including Robinson.
Ratliff could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.
In the District 6 race, Matthew Price, a Sullivan County Sheriff's Office detective the County Commission appointed to the seat recently, unofficial results show Price won over retired Sullivan County Schools maintenance employee and local minister Glenn Walden.
Price won with a margin of 960 to 412 or 69.98% to 30.03%. Price replaced the resigned Randall Gilmore, who moved outside the district and gave up the office last year.
"I appreciate the support. I appreciate everybody who came out and voted," Price said. "I want to do the best I can for the employees and schools." He said "all the big stuff happened prior to me being there," including the decision to build West Ridge. He said he just wants to move the system in the right direction.
Walden declined comment.
Meanwhile, incumbent District 1 school board member Mark Ireson won one of two District 8 commission seats. He declined comment Tuesday on his plans regarding the timing of resigning from the school board, which would trigger a County Commission appointment.
Ireson was the top vote getter in that race with 778 or 34.58% of the votes, with incumbent Darlene Calton getting the second seat with 494 votes or 21.8%. Three others ran
Since no independents or Democrats are running in the Aug. 4 general election for school board, those who are certified to win the Tuesday primary will be sworn in around Sept. 1.
School board races used to be strictly non-partisan under Tennessee law, but because of a 2021 change in state law and decisions by the local Republican and Democratic parties, this was the first partisan school board race in the county's history.
DISTRICT 2
The District 2 precincts are the Lynn View Community Center, the former Traders Village (Goodwill Industries) and Vermont United Methodist Church. All told, with early voting and election day tallies, the unofficial results had Robinson ahead the whole night, starting with the absentee and early voting.
So Robinson, 40, won a second four-year term on the BOE. In 2018, he defeated Dan Wells, who had served since 2006. He operates the baseball, softball and basketball youth athletic programs at Ketron Elementary School in Bloomingdale. He graduated from Sullivan North High in 2001, took the operator apprenticeship at Eastman Chemical Co. before becoming an operator there. He will be married for 20 years in August and has two daughters, a freshman at West Ridge High and a fourth-grader at Ketron.
Ratliff, 46, oversees the school resource officer program operated by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office in the county school system, and he also is on the Sheriff’s Office Hostage Negotiations Team. Ratliff is single. He also is a wrestling coach at West Ridge High School and a girls softball coach at Sullivan Central Middle. He is a 1994 graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School in Kingsport and a 2008 graduate of the Donaldson Police Academy.
DISTRICT 6
The District 6 precincts are the Sullivan County election office in Blountville, Anderson Elementary and Avoca Elementary precincts. The tallies in that district were in Price's favor all night, starting with the absentee and early voting.
Matthew L. Price, 42, has been employed at the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office for nearly 20 years, and he serves as the supervisor in the Criminal Investigations Division. He specializes in digital forensics. He has a 2002 bachelor of science degree from East Tennessee State University in criminal justice/criminology. His wife, Sandra, teaches second grade at Holston Elementary and has been employed with the Sullivan County School System for the past 20 years. His father, Phil, is also a retired high school teacher.
He has three children in Sullivan County Schools. He also is an active member at Charity Baptist Church in Blountville, where he helps lead music. Hobbies include playing bluegrass guitar and spending time with his family camping.
Glenn Walden Jr., 53, worked in maintenance in county schools for 15 years out of a total of more than 30 years. He previously worked at Johnson City Schools for more than 15 years. He also served in the Tennessee Army National Guard for 16 years as a staff sergeant. He is pastor of Valley View Baptist Church in Blountville and has pastored there for almost 10 years. He and his wife, Kim, have two sons, one daughter and eight grandsons.
DISTRICT 4
In District 4, the unopposed Michael Hughes received 1,409 votes in his uncontested race with nobody else to be on the Aug. 4 ballot. He is a former chairman of the school board and is the current vice chairman.
Tuesday's primary election results are unofficial until certified by the Sullivan County Election Commission.
