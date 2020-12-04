KINGSPORT — Kingsport public school face-to-face students in pre-K and elementary school will begin virtual learning Wednesdays starting Dec. 9, Kingsport City Schools announced Thursday evening.
And Sevier Middle is going all virtual for a week because of staffing issues caused by the virus, while Johnson Elementary will be virtual through the end of the semester.
Other schools have selected classes or grade levels in virtual, Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True said Friday afternoon.
"It's a classroom here and a classroom there. We're just trying to be as surgical as possible," True said.
The virtual changes are because of staffing shortages, while the virtual Wednesdays are to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic, with cases spiking in Sullivan County and the region.
The virtual Wednesdays came after the weekly Wednesday meeting with Sullivan County Regional Health Department officials about the novel coronavirus.
Health officials at the meeting told Bristol, Tennessee, Kingsport and Sullivan County school officials that projections are the number of new COVID-19 cases in the county will double in the next six weeks and then double again in the four weeks following that.
The late Thursday KCS announcement came the same day the Sullivan County school board in a called emergency session decided to make county schools all virtual starting Monday, Dec. 7, through Monday, Jan. 18., with students returning Tuesday, Jan. 19. That system had 10 schools with some or all face-to-face students virtual, including Sullivan South, Central and East high schools being all virtual.
Middle and high school students in face-to-face mode will remain on a hybrid system, attending school in-person two days a week and being virtual three days a week. Students in virtual learning mode at all grade levels will continue in that manner.
However, Sevier Middle School went all virtual Friday, Dec. 4, because of staffing issues, and will remain so through Friday, Dec. 11. That means Sevier students would return Monday, Dec. 14 unless further scheduling changes are made.
And Friday afternoon, notice went out to parents that Johnson Elementary, which had grades 3 through 5 virtual, was going all virtual Monday though the end of the semester, Dec. 18.
The notices to parents went out at 6:55 p.m. Thursday via call, text, email and a post on the KCS website at www.k12k.com - Reopening Plan.
"All pre-K/elementary face-to-face students will attend on a hybrid schedule (four-day in-person with virtual instruction at home on Wednesday)," the notifications said. "All pre-K/elementary students will attend school in-person on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. The Wednesday virtual day will allow for the most strategic approach for classroom coverage during the remaining four school days and for additional cleaning of schools."
Sullivan County had been using virtual Wednesdays since students returned in person for the fall semester.
The face-to-face students in Grades 6-12 will continue to operate on a hybrid schedule (schedule online at www.k12k.com - Reopening Plan) used for the past several weeks. Group A, attending Monday and Tuesday in person, is students with last names beginning with A-J. Group B, attending Thursday and Friday, is last names K-Z, with some exceptions including students in the same household with different last names.
If you are a KCS parent or guardian and did not receive the communications, the school system asks that you email info@k12k.com so you can receive call, text and email notifications in the future.