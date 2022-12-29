Volunteer High School
HAWKINS COUNTY SCHOOLS/VOLUNTEER HIGH SCHOOL

CHURCH HILL — Volunteer High School and three other Hawkins County schools had frozen sprinkler issues during single-digit temperatures over the holiday weekend.

And the director of the school system said rolling electrical blackouts during the bitter cold contributed to the problem.

