NORTON — Norton School Superintendent Gina Wohlford spent the final day of summer break checking last-minute details at the city’s two schools after weeks of preparation.
That preparation resembles what other Southwest Virginia school divisions have been doing before the start of the 2022-23 school year — final touches on some school renovations, estimating enrollment and another issue — assessing school security.
Wohlford said her staff, schools’ faculty and the police department have done safety audits in the weeks leading to the city’s Thursday return to classes.
“We have worked on access control and monitoring in each school,” said Wohlford as she toured Norton Elementary and Middle School on Wednesday.
While not discussing security details now in place at the elementary and John I. Burton High School, she said the May 24 Robb Elementary School shooting in Texas has affected how many Southwest Virginia school divisions have been reviewing school security measures.
One detail of new security procedures was visible at Norton Elementary — room number signs that stick out from the hallway walls so they can be more easily seen in an emergency situation.
“We have been a safe place for our kids,” said Wohlford, “but we can’t pretend that it couldn’t happen here.”
Superintendents at Wise, Lee and Scott counties’ school divisions have also tackled the security issue leading to school openings this month. Wise County Superintendent Mike Goforth made security a priority when he became superintendent in June. Wise County schools also reopen on Thursday.
“I feel like a lot of the work has been done for school security, but it’s good to review it and have conversations with teachers and staff,” said Goforth. “If you have that dialogue, it leads to attention to details and needs.”
Lee County Superintendent Brian Dean echoed Goforth’s views on security as the division prepares to open on Aug. 11.
“We have camera monitoring and access control in all our schools,” said Dean, “and the Board of Supervisors funded metal detectors for the schools for this year. We’re going to see how to use those with other measures in our schools because it’s not a one-size-fits-all situation.”
Scott County Assistant Superintendent Jason Smith said the division, in addition to various safety and security measures, is bringing in three new school resource officers when schools open Aug. 16.
“We plan to hire two more resource officers later this year so we’ll have an SRO at every county school,” said Smith. “We feel Scott County Schools is a safe environment, we’ve increased training for our school faculty and staffs and we’re doing due diligence on school safety.”
Projects
Besides security improvements, Wohlford said all Norton division teachers are being equipped with new laptops for instructional use. At Norton Elementary and Middle, playgrounds have been upgraded and a new play area for music instruction includes instruments that can be played outdoors. The school’s Susan Fore Gymnasium has also seen upgrades since its pandemic use as an open space for instruction in the past two years, she added.
Finding time to eat lunch between classes has been a decades-long challenge for schoolchildren across the U.S. Wohlford said that should be less of a challenge for elementary and middle school students with a renovated double-line serving system.
In Scott County, Smith said several school roofing and flooring replacement projects have been completed. Converting school heating and cooling systems is in progress, he added.
Goforth said school renovation projects using federal ESSER funds for improved access and COVID-19 safety are progressing, including a planned classroom expansion at Union Primary School and an overhaul of the parking and vehicle access at Coeburn Primary School. Recent rains have caused some delay to site preparation for the Coeburn project, he said, and a nationwide supply chain slowdown delayed an HVAC unit replacement at J.W. Adams Combined School.
“It’s been a matter of finding the pieces as they become available through suppliers, but we are making progress,” Goforth said.
Enrollment
All four superintendents said enrollment projections are stable or improving for the 2022-23 school year. Wohlford said she is expecting approximately 800 K-12 students and 33 pre-kindergarten children this year — a 25-student increase from last school year.
Goforth said Wise County could see a relatively stable enrollment at about 5,339 students. Dean said projections call for about 2,775 students compared to 2,800 last year.
“That could rise, though, as we’ve been hearing from principals about new students registering each day,” Dean said.
Smith said Scott County is looking at about 3,350 students to start the new school year.