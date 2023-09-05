JOHNSON CITY — High schools in Johnson City and Kingsport topped the best of public schools in Northeast Tennessee, based on a national magazine’s recently released rankings.
University School finished 12th among public schools in Northeast Tennessee as ranked by U.S. News & World Report for 2023-24.
Finishing 14th was Science Hill High School in Johnson City Schools, followed by Dobyns-Bennett High in Kingsport at 20th. Greeneville High finished 22nd.
The rankings, searchable at https://www.usnews.com/education/best-high-schools/tennessee/rankings, are based on the following areas and maximum points, which would add up to a perfect score of 100: college readiness 30 points, state assessment proficiency 20, state assessment performance 20, underserved student performance 10, college curriculum breadth 10 and graduation rate 10.
UNIVERSITY SCHOOL
University School is technically part of the Washington County, Tennessee, school system but is operated by the Clemmer College of Education and Human Development at East Tennessee State University. University School ranked 1,130 nationally with a score of 93.61 out of a possible 100.
Its Advanced Placement participation was 59% with 18% minority population, Its student population for K-12 was 294.
SCIENCE HILL
Science Hill, the only magnet school in the top three, scored 93.44 and was 1,159 in the nation. Its AP participation rate was 46% and minority enrollment of 32% among its 2,258 students.
DOBYNS-BENNETT
Dobyns-Bennett ranked 1,595 nationally with a score of 90.98. Its AP participation was 36% and the minority percentage of its 2,414 enrollment was 20%.
STATEWIDE TOP FINISHERS
Statewide, the top honors for a public high school went to the Merrol Hyde Magnet School in Sumner County. The school that had a 235 enrollment scored 99.83, ranking it first in Tennessee and 31 nationwide.
The next three spots were held by magnet schools, while the fifth, sixth and seventh spots were held by three non-magnet Williamson County high schools in the greater Nashville area.
Brentwood High with an enrollment of 1,756 students finished 5 statewide with a score of 98.72, while Ravenwood High with 1,880 students finished 6 in the state with a score of 98.15 and Franklin High with 1,746 students and a score of 97.83 finished 7.
OTHER NORTHEAST SCHOOLS
Among other Northeast Tennessee high schools aside from Greeneville at 22, Morristown West ranked 37, Tennessee High in Bristol 44, Daniel Boone in Washington County 66, Chuckey Doak in Greene County 69, David Crockett in Washington County 72, Cherokee in Hawkins County 83, Unicoi County 95, Hampton in Carter County 103, Volunteer in Hawkins at 127, Elizabethton 128, Sullivan East 169, Cloudland in Carter County 177, Happy Valley in Carter County 185 and Unaka in Carter County 197.
West Ridge High School in Sullivan County, a consolidation of three county schools opened in August of 2021, was unranked. Clinch School in Hawkins County, a K-12 school, also was unranked.
SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA SCHOOLS
Among schools in far Southwest Virginia, in Wise County Central was 97 across Virginia, the highest in this area, followed by Union at 210 and Eastside 221, according to the U.S. News Virginia rankings at https://www.usnews.com/education/best-high-schools/search?state-urlname= virginia&ranked=true.
In Norton, J.I. Burton was 169.
Abingdon High in Washington County was 133, the second highest in the region, followed by Patrick Henry at 136 and Holston 194.
In Scott County, Twin Springs, which reported a 100% graduation rate, was 150, Gate City 210 and Rye Cove 227-332. In Lee County, Lee High was 253 and Thomas Walker 272-322.
In Buchanan County, Council was 236, Hurley 257 and Grundy 262.
In Tazewell County, Graham was 124, Tazewell 149 and Richlands 179.