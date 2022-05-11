KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett High School again has been named by U.S. News & World Report as one of the Best High Schools in the United States, receiving a silver medal designation in the 2022 Best High Schools rankings.
The only two higher-ranked public high schools in the region, based on 2021-22 data, were University School and Science Hill. Sullivan East ranked the highest of the then-four Sullivan County Schools and Twin Springs was tops among three high schools in Scott County.
WHAT ARE THE RANKINGS?
The new Best High Schools rankings, which are available online at https://www.usnews.com/education/best-high-schools/rankings-overview, are produced in conjunction with North Carolina-based research firm RTI International, a global social science research nonprofit.
U.S. News has published detailed information from the 2021-22 academic year on more than 24,000 public high schools, including school-specific data on enrollment, student ethnicity, location, school type and results of state assessments, as well as Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate tests.
D-B is listed at No. 1,661 in the nation. D-B is ranked as the No. 23 public high school in Tennessee out of 353 high schools. It also ranked No. 1 in the Kingsport metro area.
OTHER LOCAL SCHOOLS PLACED
Ahead of D-B in Northeast Tennessee are University School at No. 13 in Tennessee, No. 923 in the nation, and No. 1 in both Washington County and Johnson City.
Science Hill is No. 17 in Tennessee, No. 1,214 nationally, No. 2 in the Johnson City area and No. 148 among magnet schools. Greeneville ranked No. 26 in Tennessee and No. 1,790 nationally.
Tennessee High is No. 43 in the state and No. 3,311 nationally, while Volunteer is No. 175 in Tennessee, No. 10,564 nationally and No. 13 in the Kingsport area. Cherokee is No. 132 in Tennessee, No. 8,242 nationally, and No. 9 in the Kingsport area, while Clinch School was unranked.
"I am especially proud of the recognition that the Dobyns-Bennett High School students and faculty have duly earned," Kingsport City Schools Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse said. "Other teachers in KCS need to share in this accomplishment for the foundation they have provided."
Results of AP assessments factor into this national ranking. More than 853 Advanced Placement tests were administered to 421 D-B students in 2021. The number of seniors graduating from D-B in 2021 was 610.
At D-B, 76% of the students who completed an AP test scored at least a 3 or above. In most cases, an AP exam score ranging from a 3 to a 5 qualifies students for college credit in the subject area.
"I am incredibly proud of how the faculty and students continue to work hard to keep the name 'Dobyns-Bennett' synonymous with success and in the same conversation with the very best high schools in the United States," D-B Principal Chris Hampton said.
SULLIVAN, SCOTT COUNTY SCHOOLS
Sullivan East was No. 141 in Tennessee, No. 8,812 nationally, No. 10 in the Kingsport metro area and No. 1 among Sullivan County Schools.
The former Sullivan South, which along with Sullivan North and Central high schools merged in August 2021 to form West Ridge High School, was No. 145 in Tennessee, No. 9,181 nationally, No. 11 in Kingsport and No. 2 among Sullivan County Schools.
The former Central ranked No. 223 in Tennessee, No. 12,372 nationally, No. 15 in the Kingsport area and No. 3 among Sullivan County Schools.
The former North was No. 13,383-17,843 nationally, No. 248-353 in Tennessee, No. 16-17 in the Kingsport area and No. 4 in Sullivan County.
Across the state line in Virginia, Twin Springs ranked No. 147 in Virginia, No. 6,572 nationally, No. 3 in the Kingsport area and No. 1 in Scott County.
Gate City High was No. 174 in Virginia, No. 7,941 nationally, No. 7 in the Kingsport area and No. 2 in Scott County, while Rye Cove High ranked No. 242 in Virginia, No. 11,555 nationally, No. 14 in the Kingsport area and No. 3 in Scott County.