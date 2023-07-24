UVA Wise logo
WISE, Va. — The University of Virginia’s College at Wise or UVA Wise is introducing a new option that centers around a simple equation to business acumen: two plus two equals four.

Enrollment is open for a new online program designed for working adults to finish their bachelor of science degree in business administration and management in two years or less.

For more information go online to www.uvawise.edu/business-pathway.

