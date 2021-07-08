PEMBROKE, N.C. — Dr. Jeff Howard has been named vice chancellor for Student Affairs at the University of North Carolina Pembroke.
He most recently serving as associate vice president for Student Life and Enrollment at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City. His selection comes after a national search guided by a campus committee made up of faculty, staff and students, according to a UNC Pembroke news release.
Howard has spent most of his career at his alma mater of ETSU, advancing to associate vice president for Student Life and Enrollment. In this position, he assisted the vice president in managing 240 administrative and support staff and 600 student staff with a $30 million budget.
Prior to ETSU, he held a variety of student affairs positions at The University of Virginia’s College at Wise and Carson-Newman University from housing to dean of students. Dr. Howard is well-respected and well-known across the U.S. among student affairs professionals, often being leaned on as a spokesperson for issues that impact the student experience at the university level. Recently, Dr. Howard was invited to testify in front of a U.S. Senate committee on the impact of proposed Title IX changes on higher education.
He is credited with leadership for a $45 million student center upgrade, helping to establish the Parent-Family Association at ETSU, and raising funds to construct a National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) plaza – the first of its kind at a public institution in Tennessee.
A native of Newport, Tenn., Howard and his wife, Laine, will live in Lumberton. His first day on the job is Aug. 2.