JOHNSON CITY — Reilly Wells, a senior at University School and avid cheerleader, is always in search of a great cup of coffee.
Now her quest for college and financial aid to study engineering with maybe a little java boost will be easier because of her perfect score of 36 on the ACT college entrance exam.
Wells’ hobbies include spending time outdoors with her two dogs, doing do-it-yourself challenge projects with her family and finding a great cup of coffee, according to a news release from East Tennessee State University.
“The classes I have taken at University School and through dual-enrollment at ETSU have had a great impact on my life,” Wells said.
Her college plans include pursing a degree in mechanical engineering while continuing to cheer.
Fewer than half of 1% of students who take the ACT earn a top score. In the U.S. high school graduating class of 2019, 4,879 out of nearly 1.8 million students who took the ACT earned a top composite score of 36.
Originally from Sullivan County, Wells lives in Johnson City with her parents, Tamie and Warren Wells. Her grandparents, Larry and Karen Daniels, live in Kingsport.
This is her second year at University School, where she is a member of the Beta Club and the Scholars Bowl Team. ETSU operates University School, which is technically part of the Washington County school system.
Wells is also active in competitive cheerleading through East Tennessee Cheer (ETC) in Kingsport and is a volunteer on the ETC CheerAbilities team.
In addition, she supports global outreach efforts for the Love-Share nonprofit organization that strives to break the cycle of poverty by providing educational opportunities to youth.
Wells said her two older brothers are a primary source of inspiration for her and that she is extremely grateful for her support system, which includes her parents, closest friends, teachers and professors.