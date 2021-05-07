KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett High School again has been named by U.S. News & World Report as one of the Best High Schools in the United States, receiving a silver medal designation in the 2021 rankings.
That means Dobyns-Bennett and two other Tri-Cities high schools also on the list are in the top 10% nationwide.
Only two other public schools In Northeast Tennessee fared better than D-B: University School, operated by East Tennessee State University, although technically part of the Washington County system, and Johnson City’s Science Hill.
The latest Best High Schools rankings are available online at www.usnews.com/education. The rankings are produced in conjunction with North Carolina-based RTI International, a global nonprofit social science research firm.
University School, with 301 students, was No. 11 statewide and No. 727 nationally, while Science Hill, with 2,277 students, was No. 20 statewide and No. 1,396 nationally. D-B, with 2,286 students, was No. 21 in the state and No. 1,402 nationally.
Other schools ranked in Northeast Tennessee included Greeneville at No. 27 statewide; Tennessee High, No. 50; Cherokee, No. 98; Sullivan South, No. 99; Unaka, 122; Sullivan East, No. 132; Elizabethton, No. 139; Sullivan Central, No. 145; and Volunteer, No. 168.
U.S. News has published detailed information on more than 24,000 public high schools, including school-specific data on enrollment, student ethnicity, location, school type and results of state assessments, as well as Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate tests.
Using some of this data and a comprehensive methodology, schools were given a College Readiness Index score, with the top-scoring 7,200-plus schools receiving a gold, silver or bronze medal and in the case of gold and silver schools, a national numerical ranking.
“I am incredibly proud of the outstanding work of our students and educators that has resulted in Dobyns-Bennett being recognized as one of the top high schools in the state and nation,” Kingsport City Schools Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse said in a news release.
“This has not happened by accident. It is the result of the tremendous investment our entire educational community has made into our school district. It is a testament to what happens when everyone is committed to the goal of educational excellence.”
Results of AP assessments factor into this national ranking: 871 Advanced Placement tests were administered to 443 D-B students in 2020; both represent the most in the school’s history. The number of seniors graduating from D-B in 2020 was 550.
Additionally, 74% of D-B students who completed an AP test scored at least a 3 or above. An AP exam score ranging from a 3 to a 5 qualifies students for college credit in the subject area.
“I am especially proud of how hard students and teachers worked last spring to make sure everyone was exceptionally prepared for college- level exams during a pandemic and while quarantined,” D-B Principal Chris Hampton said. “These results speak volumes to the culture of high expectations that exist in our classrooms at Dobyns-Bennett.”