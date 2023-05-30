Shown here from left to right is the Dobyns-Bennett High School’s underwater robotics team members, front row: Eesha Kothari, Natalie Nottingham, Aiden McNabb, Charles Deng and Zackary Newman; middle row: Emily Doyle, Breanna Hill, Abby Rowland, Jackson Osterhus, Lyle Musesengwa; back row: Caroline Harbin, Jakob Price and Eric Shao. Not pictured is team member Samuel Deaton.
The is the Dobyns-Bennett High School's underwater robot or remotely operated vehicle, an ROV, at check at Saturday's super regional underwater robotics competition in Johnson City. D-B took second place and is headed to the 2023 world competition in Colorado the week of June 19.
KINGSPORT — K-Tech, the 14-member underwater robotics team at Dobyns-Bennett High School, is holding a yard sale on Saturday, June 3, at the school to raise money for a trip to world competition late next month in Colorado.
The yard sale will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to noon at the school, 1 Tribe Way, Kingsport, TN 37664. Team members can register via a QR code on a flier for the event.