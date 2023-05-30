KINGSPORT — K-Tech, the 14-member underwater robotics team at Dobyns-Bennett High School, is holding a yard sale on Saturday, June 3, at the school to raise money for a trip to world competition late next month in Colorado.

The yard sale will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to noon at the school, 1 Tribe Way, Kingsport, TN 37664. Team members can register via a QR code on a flier for the event.

