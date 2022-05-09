JOHNSON CITY — On Saturday, more than 300 high school and middle school students will participate in a competition featuring underwater robots at East Tennessee State University.
The event is the Appalachian Highlands Super Regional for the Marine Advanced Technology Education Remote Operated Vehicle (MATE ROV).
The event will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the ETSU Basler Center for Physical Activity. Admission is free.
This collaborative science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) game format is based on real world challenges facing the ocean. MATE is a student engagement initiative that enhances math and science skills through hands-on, student-centered learning, which promotes a strong 21st century workforce.
Each year, the MATE ROV competition brings together a STEM community of learners to tackle real world problems from around the globe. This year, the competition highlights the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development and inspiring the global community to embrace environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts to create a sustainable future on our planet.
The competition is challenging its community to design and build an ROV and the necessary sensors and tooling to support work to combat climate change, provide clean energy, feed the growing global population, monitor ocean health, preserve maritime history and deliver, together, the ocean we need for the “future we want,” according to a news release.
“This competition will celebrate the students who have dedicated months in preparation for this tough STEM challenge. These kids are extremely tough and STEM ready for the future,” said Dennis Courtney, executive director of STREAM-WORKS Education.
The Appalachian Highlands Super Regional is presented by STREAMWORKS and sponsored by Ballad Health, the Niswonger Foundation and ETSU.
For more information, phone Courtney at (423) 579-4083 or email him at dcourtney@streamworkseducation.org.
STREAMWORKS is an educational program that delivers enhanced opportunities for students (grades K–12) to participate in exciting mentor- and project-based programs that focus on STEM skills, inspire innovation, and foster well-rounded life capabilities.