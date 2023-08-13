GREENEVILLE — Tusculum University will dedicate trees to two longtime and highly respected faculty members during ceremonies, according to a news release from the school.

That will enable attendees to reflect on these men’s significant impact on the university and the development of its students.

LATEST VIDEOS

Anyone with questions can email Dr. Van Amberg at jvanamberg@tusculum.edu. More information about the university is available at online at www.tusculum.edu.

Tags

Recommended for you