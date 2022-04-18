ELIZABETHTON — Madyson Fleenor of Bristol, Virginia, and Noah Cody of Washington County earned gold medals recently at a Tennessee SkillsUSA competition in Chattanooga.
The two are students at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Elizabethton.
Jacky Livingston, the longest tenured instructor at TCAT Elizabethton, teaches automotive technology. Tim Ward was Cody’s instructor in diesel powered equipment technology. Both students competed by demonstrating a hands-on skill level to get the job done, according to a news release from the TCAT.
The two can compete in the national SkillsUSA in Atlanta this June.
