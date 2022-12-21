NASHVILLE — Three Sullivan County middle schools are getting $10,000 each in grants from the Tennessee Department of Education, and two are getting an additional $10,000 each for a total of $50,000.
In addition, nearly $50,000 went to five Hawkins County schools and $60,000 went to six Washington County schools, as well as $10,000 each to Carter County Schools and an Elizabethton school.
TDOE announced more than $800,000 in grant funding has been awarded to 34 districts for science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education, middle school career and technical education (CTE) and high school school-based enterprise projects.
Funding is provided through Gov. Bill Lee’s Future Workforce Initiative, which boosts access to CTE, STEM, and Work-Based Learning (WBL) in the classroom. For the past two years, the department awarded start-up and expansion funding for middle school STEM and CTE programs and included a high school opportunity to qualify for school-based enterprise funding to increase enrollment in WBL courses.
“All three of our middle schools awarded 10,000 each” in STEM grants Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said Friday.
Also, Carter County Schools and Elizabethton’s T.A. Dugger Junior High each got $10,000 STEM grants. In Washington County, Gray, South Central, Ridgeview, West View, Boones Creek and Jonesborough elementaries each got $10,000 for STEM.
In Hawkins County, $9,571.54 each in CTE grants went to Bulls Gap (pre-K-8) and Clinch (pre-K-12) schools, as well Church Hill, Rogersville and Surgoinsville middle schools.
For the past four years, the middle school grants have directly supported the goal of the Future Workforce Initiative (FWI) to add an additional 100 new middle school STEM programs by 2022. High School School-Based Enterprise grants support the FWI by helping to eliminate barriers for students who can’t participate in off-campus WBL placements due to transportation and scheduling challenges.
“These grants will help increase access to CTE, STEM, and Work-based Learning for students within our district, schools and classrooms,” said Jerry Boyd, director of Washington County Schools. “We are excited to offer more opportunities and pathways for students to experience the latest technology and learning to further their careers and be successful later in life.”
Districts were allowed to apply for all three grants this year. In their applications, grant recipients demonstrated the ability to align courses from middle school to high school, provide meaningful career guidance and advisement, and expand upon employer partnerships to create pathways for students.