money logo

NASHVILLE — Three Sullivan County middle schools are getting $10,000 each in grants from the Tennessee Department of Education, and two are getting an additional $10,000 each for a total of $50,000.

In addition, nearly $50,000 went to five Hawkins County schools and $60,000 went to six Washington County schools, as well as $10,000 each to Carter County Schools and an Elizabethton school.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video