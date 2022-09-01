BLUFF CITY — Sullivan East High School students Tomas Garcia, a junior, and Luke Singleton, a senior, have earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs.

The programs grant students academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications and connect students with universities across the country, according to a news release from the school.

