BLUFF CITY — Sullivan East High School students Tomas Garcia, a junior, and Luke Singleton, a senior, have earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs.
The programs grant students academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications and connect students with universities across the country, according to a news release from the school.
The honors help them stand out during the admissions process, the release said. Colleges and scholarship programs identify students awarded National African American, Hispanic, Indigenous and/or Rural/Small Town Recognition through the College Board’s Student Search Service.
“We’re thrilled that our students have earned this recognition. We are very proud of them for their achievements in their classrooms and on College Board assessments,” Principal Andy Hare said in the release. “These programs help students stand out to colleges during admissions.”
Students who may be eligible have a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and have excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10 or earned a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP Exams; and are African American or Black, Hispanic American or Latinx, Indigenous, and/or attend school in a rural area or small town.
Eligible students will be invited to apply during their sophomore or junior year and will be awarded at the beginning of the next school year. Students will receive their awards in time to include them on their college and scholarship applications.
“We want to honor the hard work of these students through the College Board National Recognition Programs. This program creates a way for colleges and scholarship programs to connect directly with underrepresented students who they are hoping to reach,” said Tarlin Ray, College Board senior vice president of BigFuture. “We hope the award winners and their families celebrate this prestigious honor and it helps them plan for their big future.”