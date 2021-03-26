NASHVILLE — Two nursing students at TCAT (Tennessee College of Applied Technology) Elizabethton were honored March 25 by the Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR) for demonstrating the sterling qualities of a passion to provide the Gold Standard of Health Care to others.
Rachel Mendez-Barrios of Washington County and Tiffany Danielle Butler of Unicoi County received gold medallions after being selected outstanding National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) students by TBR. The two earned the distinction in SOAR or Statewide Outstanding Achievement Recognition.
Mendez-Barrios was a member of the faculty at the South Miami Hospital Robotic Surgery Symposium. She has also been on mission trips to Honduras and Cuba. “I look forward to participating in medical mission trips as a nurse in the near future.” She now takes a brief hiatus from the Operating Room to pursue her nursing degree full time.
Most recently, Butler was a private, in-home caregiver to two lovely ladies that became like family to her for four years. “This is where I discovered I had a passion for helping people and truly wanting to make a difference in other people's lives, leading me to pursue my dream of becoming a nurse. I thank God for bringing my life to where it is today and helping me over-come many difficult situations,” she said.
The two nursing students will complete the one-year practical nursing degree program at TCAT Elizabethton in August.
Patricia Henderson, NTHS faculty advisor and student services coordinator at TCAT Elizabethton, said the two students exemplify the “best of the best’ in their classes as a student and home work habits. “We are proud of them and the progress they have made to improve the lives of others,” Henderson said.
NTHS students embody seven attributes: leadership, scholarship, skills, honesty, citizenship, service and responsibility. TCAT Elizabethton received its NTHS charter in July 1999. More than 30,000 career and technical education students are admitted to NTHS each year. Additional information may be found at www.nths.org.