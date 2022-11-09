BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College had two instances of not providing adequate internal controls in audits for the fiscal years ended July 30, 2020 and 2021.

Good luck figuring out what they are, other than the explanation that they are related to “one of the college’s systems and the information technology control environment” and the findings are not public under Tennessee law.

