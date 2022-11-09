BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College had two instances of not providing adequate internal controls in audits for the fiscal years ended July 30, 2020 and 2021.
Good luck figuring out what they are, other than the explanation that they are related to “one of the college’s systems and the information technology control environment” and the findings are not public under Tennessee law.
“Since the findings are confidential under the provisions of Section 10-7-504(i), Tennessee Code Annotated, we cannot comment further,” Northeast spokesman Bob Carpenter said in a written statement Tuesday.
“Prior to the issuance of the audit report, Northeast State’s administration took notice of the internal control issues,” Carpenter wrote. “The administration developed an appropriate action plan to correct the concerns noted in the document. The college then forwarded the plan to the Tennessee Board of Regents for review.”
Carpenter said Northeast State’s current administration is confident these actions “will effectively mitigate the internal control risks.”
The audit’s response section indicated Northeast officials have or will properly “mitigate the risk.”
The audit released Monday by the comptroller, Division of State Audit, on Page 1 reported that the two internal control deficiencies “were in violation of campus policies or industry-accepted best practices.”
Under Findings and Recommends, on Page 75, the report found Northeast did not design and monitor “effective internal controls in two specific areas” and “did not implement controls that were sufficient.”
“Ineffective implementation of internal controls increases the risk of fraud, error and data loss.”
However, the report continued: “Pursuant to Standard 2.40 of the U.S. Government Accountability Office’s Government Auditing Standards, we omitted details from this finding because they are confidential under the provisions of Section 10-7-504(i), Tennessee Code Annotated.
“We provided the university with detailed information regarding the specific conditions we identified as well as the related criteria, causes and our specific recommendations for improvement.”
The recommendation was that “management should ensure that these conditions are remedied by the prompt development and consistent implementation of internal controls. Management should implement effective controls to ensure compliance with applicable requirements; assign staff to be responsible for ongoing monitoring of the risks and mitigating controls; and take action if deficiencies occur.”
Northeast management, as reported by the audit, responded: “We concur. Management has either already or will implement appropriate improvements to effectively mitigate the risk.”