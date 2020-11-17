KINGSPORT — The second and third grades of Rock Springs Elementary in the Sullivan County public school system are now virtual. Those grades won’t return to in-person learning until Monday, Nov. 30.
Sullivan County Director of Schools David Cox said Tuesday that the decision to go virtual, implemented on Tuesday, was made because too many adults were quarantined or otherwise not able to do in-person teaching because of COVID-19. However, he said students also have been affected by quarantines and other effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“We have three schools that are affected,” Cox said in a phone interview.
Colonial Heights Middle School is in the middle of all-virtual operation, but it is set to return to in-person learning on Monday, Nov. 23, as is Sullivan Central High School.
Sullivan Gardens K-8 had been all virtual, but face-to-face students have returned to in-person learning.
Students whose parents and guardians decided to have their children participate in all virtual will remain on that schedule, and all Sullivan County students are to be virtual every Wednesday through the first semester that ends with the holiday break in December.
Kingsport is operating on a hybrid schedule in grades 6-12, where students whose last names begin with A-J go on Mondays and Tuesdays and students K-Z go on Thursdays and Fridays and all are virtual on Wednesday.