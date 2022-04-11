BLOUNTVILLE — When you have to argue a point with which you don't agree, you might not change your mind, but you get a better perspective on other opinions on the matter.
Translated, that means that Sullivan East High School junior Jenna Hare argued for restricting high school student parking only to students who meet certain criteria. However, she opposes the idea and didn't change her mind during the debate at a statewide conference last month in Nashville.
Hare, fellow East High student Carson Latham and West Ridge students Parker Leming and Rachel Niebruegge attended the Tennessee School Boards Association Student Congress on Policies in Education or SCOPE, representing Sullivan County Schools.
The four were honored during Thursday's Sullivan Board of Education meeting, although Leming was unable to attend.
The March 16 SCOPE event at Belmont University brought students together from across Tennessee to tackle education issues.
The mock school board debates looked at four issues: year-round school, high school parking allowed only for students who meet certain criteria, mandatory school uniforms and not allowing students to leave during the school lunch period.
Latham said he argued against uniforms, which is his opinion, too, while Niebruegge said she argued for unrestricted parking, which was and remains her position.
Brent Palmer, supervisor of secondary education, chaperoned the group as he has in recent years. All Sullivan County participants were juniors, and the group elects officers for next year's event.
Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said Palmer enjoys the SCOPE event as much as or maybe more than the students.
