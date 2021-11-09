KINGSPORT — Recent Dobyns-Bennett High School graduate Chandni Bhat and D-B junior Jackson Osterhus earned a perfect score on a college-level Advanced Placement (AP) exam in the spring of 2021.
Bhat and Osterhus are among an elite group of students in the world to earn every point possible on an AP exam, receiving the maximum score on each portion of the exam.
Bhat was one of only 375 students in the world to earn every point possible on the AP Research Exam. Osterhus was one of only 356 students in the world to earn every point possible on the AP Computer Science A Exam.
“An exceptional writer and a diligent individual, Chandni is a model on how to take constructive feedback positively,” said Ushma Kothari, Dobyns-Bennett High School chemistry and AP research teacher. “She constantly focused on ways to improve her project. She has set a new bar for upcoming Capstone students.”
“Achieving a perfect score on an Advanced Placement exam is an amazing accomplishment, and it demonstrates the incredible hard work and dedication that Jackson put into AP Computer Science A last year,” said Jeremy Epling, Dobyns-Bennett High School math and computer science teacher. “Anytime that you are one out of only about 350 people in the entire world accomplishing something, you have done something of which you should be incredibly proud. I feel honored to have had the chance to work with Jackson last year and I am proud and excited to see his tremendous effort pay off in a day of perfection.”
The Advanced Placement Program is committed to ensuring that students have access to the opportunities they have earned. Students who succeed in AP are not only more likely to succeed in college, but have the chance to save a significant amount of time and money by earning college credit or placement.