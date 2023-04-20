EMORY — Emory & Henry College held its fourth contracting ceremony Monday in Byars Hall, recognizing Cadets Andreia Langley, Class of 2023, and Antonio Washington, Class of 2024.

Langley is a graduate student from Chilhowie and a nationally ranked varsity wrestler. Washington, a member of the Tennessee Army National Guard and varsity wrestler, is a junior from Memphis majoring in exercise science.

To learn more about the program, go online to www.ehc.edu/rotc. The program began in 2018 and currently has eight cadets. In addition, three cadets have been commissioned.

