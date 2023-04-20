Lt. Col. Kent Monas, left, administers the U.S. Army contracting oath to Emory & Henry College ROTC (Reserve Officers Training Corps) Cadets Andreia Langley of Chilhowie, Virginia, and Antonio Washington of Memphis on Monday at E&H.
Left to right, Lt. Col. Kent Monas, Cadet Andreia Langley, Cadet Antonio Washington, Master Sgt. Davis Tirko and Emory & Henry College President John W. Wells at the U.S. Army contracting ceremony of the two cadets April 17.
Emory & Henry College held its fourth annual U.S. Army contracting ceremony Monday recognizing Cadets Andreia Langley, left, and Antonio Washington, right. The two formally agreed to serve in the U.S. Army after graduation.
EMORY — Emory & Henry College held its fourth contracting ceremony Monday in Byars Hall, recognizing Cadets Andreia Langley, Class of 2023, and Antonio Washington, Class of 2024.
Langley is a graduate student from Chilhowie and a nationally ranked varsity wrestler. Washington, a member of the Tennessee Army National Guard and varsity wrestler, is a junior from Memphis majoring in exercise science.
The contracting ceremony indicates Langley and Washington are stating their oath to serve in the U.S. States Army. Unlike non-contracted cadets, a contracted cadet is considered a member of the military and will gain the rank of second lieutenant (2LT) upon graduation.
According to a news release from E&H, which is transitioning to Emory & Henry University, contracting is a very important part of a cadet’s journey through ROTC or Reserve Officers Training Corps because it shows their commitment to being a future leader in the military.
In 2018, Emory & Henry partnered with East Tennessee State University to bring back the ROTC program to its campus. Since that time, three students have been commissioned as officers in the U.S. Army, eight are currently in the program, and others are showing interest.
“This is a special day for these students and the college,” Emory & Henry President John W. Wells said. “Andreia and Tony will be fully contracted with a future opportunity to serve as commissioned officers in the United States Army. We are incredibly proud of our cadets and all that they have accomplished.”
According to Lt. Col. Kent Monas, ETSU professor of military science, “Andreia and Antonio have met all requirements including academic, physical and training to earn this opportunity. They will go on to represent themselves, Emory & Henry, Southwest Virginia and the United States Army with distinction once commissioned officers.”
To learn more about the program, go online to www.ehc.edu/rotc. The program began in 2018 and currently has eight cadets. In addition, three cadets have been commissioned.