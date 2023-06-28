KINGSPORT — Two recent Dobyns-Bennett High School recent graduates, Oluwatola J. Adedokun and Samuel A. Barbour, are part of the newest class of the Haslam Leadership Scholars of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

Adedokun, the son of Emmanuel and Lydia Adedokun, graduated from D-B in May. Adedokun intends to major in psychology and pursue a career in psychiatry. He was the D-B marching band clarinet section leader and earned placement in both All-State Band and All-State Orchestra. He was a member of the D-B Beta Club, where he enjoyed volunteering and playing a role in his community.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you