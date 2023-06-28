KINGSPORT — Two recent Dobyns-Bennett High School recent graduates, Oluwatola J. Adedokun and Samuel A. Barbour, are part of the newest class of the Haslam Leadership Scholars of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.
Adedokun, the son of Emmanuel and Lydia Adedokun, graduated from D-B in May. Adedokun intends to major in psychology and pursue a career in psychiatry. He was the D-B marching band clarinet section leader and earned placement in both All-State Band and All-State Orchestra. He was a member of the D-B Beta Club, where he enjoyed volunteering and playing a role in his community.
Barbour, the son of William and Sarah Barbour, also graduated from Dobyns-Bennett in May. Barbour plans to major in mechanical engineering and pursue a career in automotive technology. He discovered his interest in automotive engineering when he conducted a vehicle maintenance study for his Advanced Placement capstone course.
He enjoys golf and has participated for more than 10 years in the First Tee, a nonprofit volunteer organization, helping young golfers learn life skills on and off the golf course. He was a varsity athlete in both golf and tennis and was active in his high school’s National Honor Society, Beta Club, and STEM Tutoring Club. In his spare time he enjoys photography, automotive racing, and spending time with his friends.
"Josh and Sam are great role models for Dobyns-Bennett students," Dobyns-Bennett High School Principal Dr. Brian Tate said. "They embody exploration and discovery and their commitment to academic excellence is remarkable. We celebrate their recognition and achievement. As they go to the University of Tennessee, they will represent Dobyns-Bennett and Kingsport with grace and resilience."
“In University Honors, we provide transformational learning experiences that help each Haslam Leadership Scholar understand and build their academic and leadership potential — to attract, cultivate and retain future leaders of Tennessee,” said Pat Akos, associate vice provost of student success and executive director of the University Honors programs. “The generosity of the Haslam family, our talented faculty and staff, and the unbounded potential of these students are extraordinary. This latest cohort epitomizes the program’s mission, and I eagerly anticipate witnessing their transformative leadership unfold at UT.”
Scholars receive an endowed scholarship that covers tuition, fees and housing. They participate in an exclusive leadership-focused curriculum and a fully funded collaborative study abroad program and are guaranteed a paid internship at a leading Tennessee company or organization.
The Haslam Leadership Scholars program was established in 2008 with a gift from Jimmy and Dee Haslam and Jim and Natalie Haslam.
Kingsport City Schools or KCS is a public school district serving students in Sullivan and Hawkins counties. The district is comprised of 13 schools, including a Pre-K, eight elementary schools, two middle schools, one high school, a high school program of choice and an alternative learning program. It has a total enrollment of more than 7,900 students. The vision of Kingsport City Schools is to Inspire. Cultivate. Impact.
KCS has been ranked the "#1 Best Place to Teach in Tennessee" by the 2023 NICHE Best Schools Ranking and the City of Kingsport has been voted as the "Nicest Places in America" in the October 2022 Reader's Digest.
