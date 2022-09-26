KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett High School senior Ria Kothari and recent graduate Noah Lee earned perfect scores on a college-level Advanced Placement exam in spring 2022.
Kothari and Lee are among an elite group of students in the world to earn every point possible on an AP exam, receiving the maximum score on each portion of the exam.
“Congratulations to Ria and Noah on this remarkable accomplishment,” Dobyns-Bennett High School Principal Dr. Chris Hampton said. “They are both hardworking and research-minded students, and it is not surprising that either would accomplish this feat. We wish Noah the best as he continues his education at Duke this fall and Ria as she works through her senior year at D-B. AP Seminar and Research are remarkable courses that will definitely give students a competitive edge as they pursue and continue their education beyond high school.”
Advanced Placement exams are scored on a scale of 1 to 5, and Kothari and Lee earned the top score of five on the AP Research Exam out of 306 students in the world.
