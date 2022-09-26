Dobyns-Bennett High School Indians logo
RICK WAGNER

KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett High School senior Ria Kothari and recent graduate Noah Lee earned perfect scores on a college-level Advanced Placement exam in spring 2022.

Kothari and Lee are among an elite group of students in the world to earn every point possible on an AP exam, receiving the maximum score on each portion of the exam.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video