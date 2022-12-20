Virginia-Governor

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin visits Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and speaks with reporters after signing an executive order regarding health care workers Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Roanoke.

 Scott P. Yates/The Roanoke Times via AP

WISE — An early childhood education project at UVA Wise and Monday’s announcement of a state workforce expansion grant are two approaches to expanding childcare access.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Monday announced $1.24 million in grant funding for Ready SWVA, a project to expand childcare options for workers in Southwest Virginia. The grant, funded by the U.S. Department of Labor, will allow a partnership of schools, colleges, governments and non-governmental organizations in the state’s four westernmost planning district regions to expand the pool of childcare facilities and teachers.

