WISE — An early childhood education project at UVA Wise and Monday’s announcement of a state workforce expansion grant are two approaches to expanding childcare access.
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Monday announced $1.24 million in grant funding for Ready SWVA, a project to expand childcare options for workers in Southwest Virginia. The grant, funded by the U.S. Department of Labor, will allow a partnership of schools, colleges, governments and non-governmental organizations in the state’s four westernmost planning district regions to expand the pool of childcare facilities and teachers.
“Find- ing quality, affordable and available childcare options for working families in Virginia has been an enduring challenge,” Youngkin said on Monday. “Expanding access to providers while strengthening the current network is a necessary step in the right direction.”
The grant stems from the federal Workforce Innova- tion and Opportunity Act, which authorizes funds for programs to help adults, youth, and dislocated workers gain or improve their employment prospects.
“Childcare is the critical infrastructure needed to support comprehensive economic development strategies to attract new talent, young families, and higher-paying jobs to our region,” said United Way of Southwest Virginia President and CEO Travis Staton on Monday.
Staton called Ready SWVA “a dual-generation investment” by increasing the childcare workforce and providing learning and growth for youngsters.
United Way of Southwest Virginia spokesperson Ryan Dye said United Way will work with the New River/Mount Rogers and Southwest Virginia Workforce Development boards.
UVA Wise officials also have announced the planned February 2023 opening of the Little Cavaliers Early Learning Center as part of a program to provide licensed early childhood educators through the college’s teacher education program.
College spokesperson Senta Scarborough said the Center — a partnership between the college and YWCA Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia — will provide Virginia Department of Education-licensed childcare for college faculty, students and staff.
The Early Learning Center will focus on children ages six weeks to five years with a program including reading and literacy enrichment, music and creative arts, math and engineering, and experiments with science and nature, said Scarborough. The program is based on a research-based understanding that play is essential to children’s well-being, she added.
While the YMCA will manage the center, UVA Wise teacher education students will work at the Early Learning Center to gain experience during their degree study. The center is funded under a $12 million 2021 General Assembly appropriation.
“The Early Childhood Center was a dream for everyone at the college for many years,” said UVA Wise Education Department Chair Andy Cox. “Thankfully, the Virginia General Assembly approved funding an Early Childhood Center for the College and our surrounding community.”
“We are excited at the opportunities inherent in this unique partnership between higher education and our core expertise in early childhood learning,” said YWCA Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia CEO Kathy Waugh.