NICKELSVILLE — Scott County student Natalie White has made a name for herself at the state level.
White, a junior at Twin Springs High School, recently took home a top prize in the Virginia High School League state forensics competition. Her win in the original oratory category is the first top finish for the school in recent memory, if not in school history, White said.
“I did not have a clue what I was getting into, but it was really fun,” she said. “It was a new experience. It was just really awesome to be able to do something that I’m not used to, and not only that, but be decent at it and win.”
Meet White
A Nickelsville native, White is a member of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America and the National Junior Honor Society. She hopes to attend East Tennessee State University and eventually become a pediatrician.
White is also a lifelong cheerleader, which inspired her speech for the original oratory competition.
She was one of two students at her school to take part in the competition, and the only one to advance to the state level.
Preparing to compete
White said this was her first year in the competition, which was held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic. The guidelines for the original oratory category allowed White to give any type of speech on any topic, so she decided to speak about something close to her heart.
“I chose to talk about why cheerleaders should be counted as participants and not spectators in Virginia sports,” White said. “I did have to do some research so that I could back up the points in my speech, but I’ve been a cheerleader since I was in kindergarten. So I was very passionate about it, and it was very easy for me to write and talk about.”
The competitions
White competed in three rounds: regionals, super regionals and state. She gave her six-minute speech three times in each round, for a total of nine times.
“The first competition, I memorized it all and didn’t think I’d need my note cards, but giving a speech and talking for six minutes is nerve-racking,” White said. “I paused a lot and it took me a while, so the second competition, it was a lot easier for me to do it. By the third time, I knew it like that.”
Interestingly enough, White said she competed against the same two students in every round. Both were from regional schools.
When she found out she had won the final round, her first reaction was one of shock and excitement.
“I took a video of myself, because I honestly was not expecting to win at all,” White said. “It almost felt like validation for what I was talking about, because I feel like cheerleaders have kind of gotten the short end of the stick with all of the COVID guidelines in sports, and it was difficult to see all of my other friends who play basketball and volleyball, for them not to really have any restrictions, but cheerleaders couldn’t really cheer at all. So being able to talk about that and have people hear me and our situation and to kind of represent them and to get a trophy out of it, it was shocking. It felt really great.”
What’s next?
Though she’s already won the top prize, White is already making plans to compete again her senior year — in part due to the encouragement from her coach, Makayla Jaramillo.
“I think I’ll definitely have to do it next year,” White said. “I’ve got my own shoes to fill, and hopefully I can do just as good.”