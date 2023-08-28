GREENEVILLE — Tusculum University, the first higher education institution in Tennessee, ranked No. 1 in an online listing of the best Christian colleges in the state for 2023.
Two other Northeast Tennessee schools ranked in the Top 20, one in fifth place and the other in 10th.
Bible Keeper, described as “a Christian website dedicated to helping followers of Jesus in their individual journey to eternal life,” recently compiled the “20 Best Christian Colleges in Tennessee to Unleash Excellence in Education.”
Noting the Greeneville-based university’s historic standing in the state, Bible Keeper said Tusculum retains its “Presbyterian and pioneering heritage” as it embraces “modern amenities and offers online academic programs.”
Presbyterian-affiliated King University in Bristol, Tennessee, was ranked fifth, while Baptist-affiliated Carson-Newman University in Jefferson City was ranked 10th.
“We are grateful for this external validation of the value of a Tusculum education and our spiritual and academic foundation,” said Scott Hummel, Tusculum’s president. “We are proud to give students the opportunity to explore and discuss academic subjects in great depth through an active and experiential education. Just as importantly, students have the freedom and ability to grow in their faith and develop a closer relationship with God during their studies at Tusculum.”
During the summer break, four Tusculum students joined Hummel and others for a tour of the Holy Land. Then, one of those students joined another and a recent graduate for three weeks to assist with excavation work at Tel Lachish in Israel, led by Yosef “Yossi” Garfinkel, a professor of archaeology at the Hebrew University.
The school has various other activities through the year.