GREENEVILLE — Tusculum University, the first higher education institution in Tennessee, ranked No. 1 in an online listing of the best Christian colleges in the state for 2023.

Two other Northeast Tennessee schools ranked in the Top 20, one in fifth place and the other in 10th.


Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you