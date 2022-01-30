Community Contributor
GREENEVILLE — Extending a 30-year tradition, Tusculum University is once again giving East Tennessee residents an opportunity to examine their faith in another dimension with the return of the Theologian-In-Residence program.
This is one of Tusculum’s more well-known events, and it has attracted as many as 200 people for a session from dozens of churches in the region. The series will return with four Friday sessions — Feb. 4, Feb. 11, Feb. 18 and Feb. 25 — all held at 10 a.m.
The presenter this year will be Dr. Bennie Crockett, vice president for institutional effectiveness and planning and professor of religion and philosophy at William Carey University.
The first three sessions will be held via the Zoom virtual platform. Tusculum plans to hold the final session in person, but that might change depending on the state of the global coronavirus pandemic.
“Theologian-in-Residence is an outstanding program that invites people of all faiths to take a deep dive into subjects that can enrich their spiritual lives,” said Dr. Scott Hummel, Tusculum’s president and a biblical scholar, who was the presenter for the 2021 series. “It is impressive to see so many people throughout the region avail themselves of this outstanding program year after year. We encourage those who have not experienced Theologian-In-Residence to join us because it will strengthen their faith.”
The theme for this year’s sessions is “Translation Opens a Window — Key Developments in English Bible History.”
The topics of Crockett’s lectures will be:
• “Selected English Bible Texts During the Age of Manuscripts, ca. 700-1500”
• “Dominant English Bibles in Print, 1525-1782”
• “Older Greek and Hebrew Manuscripts and Scientific Text Analysis: Changes in the English Bible, 1800-present”
• “New Methods of Translation and the Abundance of English Bibles, 1900-2022”
“I have known Dr. Crockett for decades and have witnessed his excellent scholarship and extensive knowledge of the Bible,” Hummel said. “He is an authority on these subjects, and his insights and dialogue with the audience will prove to be beneficial to everyone. I am thrilled he has agreed to serve as our speaker.”
Registration is required by emailing Nicole Rader, director of alumni engagement and special events, at nrader@tusculum.edu.
Rader will provide registrants with the Zoom link for the virtual sessions and the facility location for the in-person session. Attendees of the in-person session will be eligible for a free lunch afterward in the Tusculum cafeteria.
