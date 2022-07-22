Tusculum shoe, sock distribution
GREENEVILLE — Tusculum University family members will support an international organization at an August event on campus that will provide shoes and socks to children in need

The distribution will occur from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, in Tusculum’s indoor practice facility. Samaritan’s Feet, an international organization, is sponsoring the event with assistance from the Tweed Family Foundation.

