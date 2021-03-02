GREENEVILLE — Tusculum University’s sport management faculty members recently showcased their expertise and teamed with current and former graduate students from the institution to make multiple presentations at a national conference.
The group participated in the 2021 Applied Sport Management Association Virtual Conference held Wednesday, Feb. 24 through Friday, Feb. 26. The conference provides an environment for developing and established scholars and sport business professionals to foster relationships that enhance the field of sport management.
Dr. Sabrina Reed, associate professor, and Dr. Hailey Daehnke, assistant professor, presented research titled “COVID-19 and Stress Among Collegiate Student-Athletes.” Joining them were Paige Kuefler, who graduated from Tusculum with a master of arts in sport administration, and Belle Hembree and Mackenzie Butler, current students in the program.
Dr. Jim Watkins, assistant professor, partnered with colleagues from Mississippi State University and Florida Atlantic University in a presentation titled “The Characteristics of Athletic Academic Advisors at NCAA Division I Institutions.”
Tim Wilson, associate professor, collaborated with a colleague from the University of Southern Mississippi to discuss their research project “A Content Analysis of COVID-19 Ticketing and Fan Attendance Policies at Small Colleges and Universities.”
“I have presented at this conference numerous times, and it is one of the best in our field,” Wilson said. “ASMA does a great job of merging the theoretical and practical side of sport management. Dr. Reed is an outstanding teacher of our graduate research methods class. Throughout the MASA program, our students gain valuable research experience by working with the sport administration faculty, and Paige, Belle and Mackenzie demonstrated that skill set exceptionally during the conference.”
Dr. Suzanne Byrd, associate dean of the College Education-Sport Studies, commended the professors and students for their participation.
“I am proud of the great work our sport management faculty perform in advancing and leading research to stay at the forefront of their field,” she said. “Even better, they are also teaching our students how to become scholar-researchers, which helps them lead a new generation of Tusculum graduates in the sport management arena. All of this demonstrates the value of a Tusculum education and the way we equip students to be career-ready professionals.”
To learn more about Tusculum’s fully online undergraduate sport management degree or fully online master of arts in sport administration degree, email Byrd at sbyrd@tusculum.edu, Reed at sreed@tusculum.edu or Katie Tassell, director of graduate admission, at ktassell@tusculum.edu.
Additional information is available online at https://web.tusculum.edu/collegeofeducation/.
