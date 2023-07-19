Jacob Cutshall

Cutshall

 TUSCULUM UNIVERSITY VIA JIM WOZNIAC

GREENEVILLE — Jacob Cutshall, an education professional close to finishing his doctorate, has been promoted to executive director of admissions at Tusculum University.

Effective Sunday, July 16, Cutshall began overseeing the Office of Admission team that recruits traditional undergraduate students and adult and online studies students.

