GREENEVILLE — Jacob Cutshall, an education professional close to finishing his doctorate, has been promoted to executive director of admissions at Tusculum University.
Effective Sunday, July 16, Cutshall began overseeing the Office of Admission team that recruits traditional undergraduate students and adult and online studies students.
He will collaborate with Dr. Jacob Fait, vice president of enrollment management and financial aid, to develop and implement strategies that will increase the number of students at Tusculum.
“Jacob has greatly impressed me and other Tusculum family members with the results he has produced in our office and for prospective students,” Fait said. “He has been brimming with prudent ideas and putting them into action in ways that are growing our enrollment. He also has intimate knowledge of Tusculum’s strengths from student and staff perspectives that will bode well for our recruitment.“
Cutshall has served as director of AOS recruitment since January and has partnered with deans and faculty members to learn their needs and counsel them on recruitment approaches. He has also teamed with J’Quen Johnson, assistant director, to enhance Tusculum’s corporate partnership program and with the Office of Communications and Marketing to update recruitment materials.
Tusculum is seeing an increase in AOS admissions since he accepted this position.
SECOND TIME AROUND
This is the second time Cutshall has served in the Office of Admission. He was an admission representative and athletic liaison for about two years earlier in his career. During that period, Cutshall recruited students in East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, implemented on-the-spot acceptance for admissions during school visits and helped install dual enrollment pathways for various majors.
Between his two employments at Tusculum, Cutshall was a behavior modification teacher at Boones Creek Elementary School in Johnson City. He taught self-management and other social-emotional strategies in fifth through eighth grade.
He was also assistant director of admissions at Guilford College in Greensboro, North Carolina, where he recruited undergraduate students in Tennessee, South Carolina and the Northeast. He increased applications of targeted territories by 10.8% and more than doubled deposits.
Cutshall graduated from Tusculum with a bachelor of arts in interdisciplinary studies and a master of arts in education. While he was a student, he was a men’s cross country team member for four years and helped recruit prospective incoming athletes. He also served as executive intern to the president. He was the liaison between the students and the president and worked one-on-one daily with the president’s cabinet.
He is pursuing a doctor of education, with a concentration in higher education leadership, from East Tennessee State University.
“Tusculum and higher education are two major passions of mine, and I am grateful Dr. Fait is entrusting me with this additional leadership opportunity,” Cutshall said. “I am thrilled to work with our talented admission team to share the value of a Tusculum education with prospective students. Tusculum is an outstanding university, with students performing cutting-edge research, expert faculty mentoring our students and dedicated staff providing behind-the-scenes support for academic success. This active and experiential education in a caring Christian environment is equipping our students to be career-ready.”