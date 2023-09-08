Tusculum University President Dr. Scott Hummel stopped by Friday, Sept. 8, to tour Sullivan East High School's campus, speak to some students and discuss future partnerships opportunities. The Sullivan County high school is near Bluff City, while Tusculum is in Greeneville.
BLUFF CITY — Tusculum University President Dr. Scott Hummel stopped by Sullivan East High School Friday, Sept. 8.
According to Principal Andy Hare, Hummel came to tour East's campus, speak to some students and discuss future partnerships opportunities. The Sullivan County high school is near Bluff City, while Tusculum is in Greeneville.
