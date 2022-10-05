Tusculum University

This is an aerial view of the Tusculum University campus in Greeneville. The school’s open house will take place during the annual homecoming celebration, when the grounds will be ablaze with fall colors.

 CONTRibUTED BY TUSCULUM UNIVERSITY

From staff reports

GREENEVILLE — Potential Tusculum University traditional students can explore all the school has to offer both academically and socially, and attend a football game for free, during an open house Oct. 22, on the Greeneville campus.

Tusculum Univeristy

