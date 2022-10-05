From staff reports
GREENEVILLE — Potential Tusculum University traditional students can explore all the school has to offer both academically and socially, and attend a football game for free, during an open house Oct. 22, on the Greeneville campus.
The event at the private school will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon in the Meen Center, and afterward participants can experience the campus atmosphere. The open house will take place during the university’s annual homecoming celebration, so attendees will be able to see the campus at a festive time while soaking in the fall beauty on the grounds.
“We are thrilled to have potential future Pioneers on campus to learn how they can earn an exceptional degree at an affordable cost,” said Dr. Scott Hummel, Tusculum’s president. “Our professors are subject matter experts who know their students by name and collaborate with our dedicated staff to support students every step of the way to graduation. Our students enjoy an active and experiential education in a caring Christian environment that will prepare them well to be civically engaged, career-ready professionals.”
During the open house, participants will:
• Learn more about Tusculum’s majors, minors and pre-professional programs.
• Hear about financial aid available to students.
• Meet faculty members and students.
• Discover more about student life.
• Tour the campus.
• Enjoy a free tailgate lunch.
• Receive free tickets to that afternoon’s football game.
As Tennessee’s first higher education institution, Tusculum has been a pioneer in learning for 228 years. Today, the university offers abundant opportunities for students to participate in undergraduate research, be published in a literary journal, become the next generation of teachers, influence the growth of sport management, shape the environment, become the newest entrepreneurs and work in theater management.
In recent years, Tusculum students have examined potential new anti-cancer drugs and designed a customized graphics package for the Ford Mustang. Graduates have achieved the National Book Award for poetry and become the president of administration for the National Basketball Association.
“With more than 60 majors and minors from which to choose and a wealth of activities to align with their interests, students find Tusculum to be the right choice for their education,” said Dr. Jacob Fait, vice president of enrollment management and financial aid. “Students are not a number at Tusculum but instead are integral members of the university family with the ability to make a difference from the get-go. We look forward to sharing the Tusculum story with our open house attendees and seeing them become our newest Pioneers.”
To sign up for the open house and learn more, go online to https://site.tusculum.edu/register-for-open-house/. More information about the university is available at www.tusculum.edu.
