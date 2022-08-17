Chuck Sutton and Claire Hensley

Left to right, Chuck Sutton and Claire Hensley, who are serving in newly appointed positions at Tusculum University, stand near the Thomas J. Library at Tusculum. She is vice president of student affairs and retention, while he is dean of students.

 TUSCULUM UNIVERSITY
Tusculum Univeristy

GREENEVILLE — A rising professional with a track record of success in higher education and the private sector has been named associate vice president of student affairs and retention at Tusculum University.

Claire Hensley joined the Tusculum family Thursday, Aug. 11. She will have direct oversight of residence life, student life and programming as well as coordination of efforts across the university and in the community that promote student retention, success and engagement. She will serve as a member of the Executive Cabinet, which advises and assists the president in the university’s day-to-day operations.

Claire Hensley

Claire Hensley

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Chuck Sutton

Chuck Sutton

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video