GREENEVILLE — Individuals interested in pursuing a master’s degree will have an opportunity to hear firsthand accounts from Tusculum University alumni and representatives of each program the higher education institution offers during a virtual event Tuesday, April 6.
Tusculum will hold “After the Cap and Gown,” a program to help those with bachelor’s degrees advance to the next stage in their education, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. via the Zoom virtual platform. The program is also open to those who already have a master’s but are seeking to expand their knowledge in another field.
Members of the Tusculum admission and financial aid teams will attend to discuss the application process and methods to pay for a master’s program. After all of the presentations, attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions.
Tusculum’s graduate programs are master of business administration, master of science in nursing, master of arts in education, master of arts in teaching, master of arts in organizational training and performance management and master of arts in sport administration
The Sport Studies and Physical Education Department of the College of Education is sponsoring the program.
“Tusculum offers multiple high-quality and affordable master’s degree programs taught by experienced and expert faculty members,” said Dr. Suzanne Byrd, associate dean of the College Education-Sport Studies and who is leading the event. “Whether a master’s degree will help participants start their career or give them a chance to advance after several years in a profession, we welcome the opportunity to help.”
To participate in “After the Cap and Gown,” please log into https://tusculum.zoom.us/j/9922025886. If you have questions in advance, email Byrd at sbyrd@tusculum.edu.