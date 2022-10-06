Students from Gallatin High School and their coach had a winning experience at Tusculum, where Gallatin won the Novice/Junior Varsity Division. From left, they are coach Brian Hoover, Bryce Calhoun, Gareth Turner, Marley McDaniel and Andrew Wright.
Holding their tournament prizes (from left) are Richlands High School students Braylee Griffith (Richlands B), Brayleigh Woody (B), Jadyn Daniels (Richlands A), Gavin Littrell (A), Joey Simmons (A), Owen Bales (A), Ren Elswick (B) and Emily VanDyke (B).
Contributed/Jim Wozniak
Students from Gallatin High School and their coach had a winning experience at Tusculum, where Gallatin won the Novice/Junior Varsity Division. From left, they are coach Brian Hoover, Bryce Calhoun, Gareth Turner, Marley McDaniel and Andrew Wright.
GREENEVILLE — About 80 students from three states absorbed the collegiate atmosphere, engaged in high-quality competition and learned about all Tennessee’s first higher education institution offers during a recent quiz bowl at Tusculum University.
The students, who came from 12 high schools in Tennessee, Virginia and South Carolina, participated in the Tusculum Earlybird at the university's Meen Center. They competed in 18 teams and played 63 games, answering questions on a wide variety of subjects, such as literature, history, science, religion, mythology and fine arts.
“The Tusculum Earlybird was an outstanding forum for these students to show the breadth and depth of their knowledge,” said Dr. Chuck Pearson, chair of the university’s Natural Sciences Department and professor of natural sciences, who served as the tournament’s director. “As they begin to consider the next steps in their academic lives, we were pleased to host them at Tusculum so they could imagine being a student in one of our classrooms and the way the university would prepare them to be career-ready professionals.”
Tusculum’s College of Science, Technology and Mathematics and its Office of Admission sponsored the event. Pearson has supported academic competitions for middle and high school students and has served as a moderator in matches at quiz tournaments and championships throughout the country and at the Tennessee Science Bowl.
The winner in the Upper Division was the A team from Richlands High School in Virginia, while second place went to the A team of Southside High School of Greenville, South Carolina. The champion in the Novice/Junior Varsity Division was Gallatin High School, and the second place finisher was the B team of Cookeville High School, both of which are in Tennessee. Richlands and Southside qualified for the 2023 National Scholastic Championship in Chicago as a result of their performance at Tusculum.
East Tennessee schools that competed in the quiz bowl included Unicoi County High School in Erwin, University School in Johnson City and Jefferson County High School in Dandridge.
“We love to have younger students on campus so we can watch them demonstrate their skills and become even stronger learners,” said Dr. Heather Henson-Ramsey, dean of the College of Science, Technology and Mathematics. “At the same time, they can see our beautiful campus and visualize how our faculty members, who are mentors and have one-on-one connections with those they teach, can help them grow academically. They can see how we will address their needs and support them throughout their studies at Tusculum.”