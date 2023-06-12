Ends of War
GREENEVILLE — Tusculum University is inviting the community to examine America following the Civil War through a summer book group on campus.

Organized by Tusculum’s Department of History, Museum Studies and Religion, the group will examine the book “Ends of War: The Unfinished Fight of Lee's Army after Appomattox” by Caroline E. Janney in three sessions.

