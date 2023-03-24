BRISTOL, Va. — What started with a pep rally atmosphere turned serious Thursday as Gov. Glenn Youngkin came to Virginia High School for a listening session on the spread of fentanyl abuse.

Youngkin, accompanied by wife Suzanne, Bristol Schools Superintendent Keith Perrigan, state Secretary of Health and Human Resources John Little, state Sen. Todd Pillion and Bristol House Delegate Israel O’Quinn, came to hear questions from a panel of students from Bristol and Smyth County on the abuse of the anesthetic and other drugs in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport TimesNews app today.


Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you